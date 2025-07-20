Sergio Garcia snaps driver in half on second hole of Open final round
It didn’t take long for Sergio Garcia to lose his temper – and his driver.
After a poor drive Sunday at Royal Portrush’s par-5 second hole, Garcia recoiled his driver and slammed the club into the turf. The shaft immediately snapped in half.
Sergio Garcia breaking his Driver at tbe 153rd @TheOpen #Golf pic.twitter.com/oZBLGFjOPa— jamesnt (@jamesnt) July 20, 2025
Despite the frustration, Garcia salvaged birdie on the hole, and playing the rest of the round with 13 clubs, Garcia shot 3-under 71 to finish his Open Championship at 3 under.
Garcia began his LIV Golf season with a win and two other top-10s in his first five starts. But he has just one top-10 – and two top-25s – in five events since. He made two of his three major cuts as well, though he likely won’t have cracked the top 30 in either of them.
As a result, Garcia arguably has done little to boost his Ryder Cup prospects in recent events.
“I had a good conversation with [European captain Luke Donald] last week, and we both know what we want,” Garcia said earlier this week. “The only thing I can do is keep working hard, keep building my confidence up, and if I’m able to do that, then it should be fine. We’ll see.”