Sergio Garcia snaps driver in half on second hole of Open final round

It didn’t take long for Sergio Garcia to lose his temper – and his driver.

After a poor drive Sunday at Royal Portrush’s par-5 second hole, Garcia recoiled his driver and slammed the club into the turf. The shaft immediately snapped in half.

Despite the frustration, Garcia salvaged birdie on the hole, and playing the rest of the round with 13 clubs, Garcia shot 3-under 71 to finish his Open Championship at 3 under.

Garcia began his LIV Golf season with a win and two other top-10s in his first five starts. But he has just one top-10 – and two top-25s – in five events since. He made two of his three major cuts as well, though he likely won’t have cracked the top 30 in either of them.

As a result, Garcia arguably has done little to boost his Ryder Cup prospects in recent events.

“I had a good conversation with [European captain Luke Donald] last week, and we both know what we want,” Garcia said earlier this week. “The only thing I can do is keep working hard, keep building my confidence up, and if I’m able to do that, then it should be fine. We’ll see.”