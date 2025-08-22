Europeans face Ryder Cup dilemma at East Lake with automatic qualifying nearing an end

ATLANTA — While the lion’s share of attention will be focused on the U.S. Ryder Cup team and captain Keegan Bradley’s upcoming captain’s picks, the European side is not without drama.

Automatic qualifying for this year’s European team ends Sunday, but that only matters on the DP World Tour side. To clarify, players at this week’s Betfred British Masters can still earns points to crack the top 6 automatic qualifiers, but those at East Lake cannot. It’s a distinction that surprised a few Europeans playing this week’s PGA Tour finale.

“I only found out about that Monday. I thought I was guaranteed getting points this week. I thought I was going to be pretty much guaranteed on the team,” said Shane Lowry, who currently holds the sixth spot on the European points list. “I was somewhat disappointed to hear that. But the rules were made at the start for qualifying, and that was it.”

Rasmus Hojgaard is No. 8 on the points list and can overtake Lowry for the sixth spot if he finishes 29th or better at The Belfry. Hojgaard is tied for 15th after two rounds in England.

“I don’t know what Rasmus is going to do this weekend, but it looks like he’s probably going to pass me up and I’m going to need a pick next week, so hopefully I get a nice phone call off [European captain Luke Donald],” Lowry said.

Although it’s likely Lowry is bumped out of the top 6, it’s even more likely that his play this year combined with his Ryder Cup record will lead to a pick and a spot on the European team.

Sepp Straka (No. 7 on the points list), Ludvig Åberg (No. 9) and Viktor Hovland (No. 10) are also in the field at East Lake.