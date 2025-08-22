NASCAR Cup starting lineup: Ryan Blaney to start on pole at Daytona
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Ryan Blaney will lead the field to the green flag in Saturday night’s NASAR Cup race at Daytona International Speedway after qualifying was canceled Friday by lightning.
Blaney will be joined on the front row by Alex Bowman, who holds the final playoff spot heading into Saturday night’s regular season finale. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC and Peacock.
Kyle Larson will start third, Joey Logano fourth and Austin Cindric fifth.
Tyler Reddick, who has yet to lock in a playoff spot, will start 27th. If there is not a new winner, both Reddick and Bowman will make the playoffs. If there is a new winner Saturday night, then Reddick or Bowman will be eliminated. Reddick leads Bowman by 29 points.
Any other driver outside a playoff spot must win Saturday night’s race to reach the postseason.