Gabriel understudy Dante Moore is expected to take the reins as No. 7 Oregon’s starting QB
Wild re-sign center Marco Rossi to 3-year, $15 million contract after career-best season
Astros sign veteran reliever Craig Kimbrel, a nine-time All-Star

PL Update: Chelsea demolish West Ham
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Chelsea Matchweek 2
Fleetwood makes his move at the Tour Championship

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Gabriel understudy Dante Moore is expected to take the reins as No. 7 Oregon’s starting QB
Wild re-sign center Marco Rossi to 3-year, $15 million contract after career-best season
Astros sign veteran reliever Craig Kimbrel, a nine-time All-Star

PL Update: Chelsea demolish West Ham
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Chelsea Matchweek 2
Fleetwood makes his move at the Tour Championship

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NASCAR ejects crew chief Rudy Fugle for inspection violation at Daytona

  
Published August 22, 2025 07:44 PM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR ejected crew chief Rudy Fugle for a violation after William Byron’s car had passed inspection Friday at Daytona International Speedway.

Byron, who clinched the regular season championship last weekend at Richmond, will start at the rear of the field Saturday night. He’ll have to perform a stop-and-go penalty after taking the green flag. The team also lost pit stall selection along with Fugle being ejected from the event.

NASCAR: Coke Zero Sugar 400
NASCAR stated that Byron’s team was observed making an unapproved adjustment to the car’s splitter after having passed inspection on the second attempt. The struts were reinstalled, and the car was rerun over the (Underbody Scanning Station) and failed due to the adjustment.

NASCAR stated Byron and his team will face no more penalties for the violation.

NASCAR also announced that the No. 78 of BJ McLeod failed inspection twice. Car chief Lee Lesile was ejected. The team also lost pit stall selection.