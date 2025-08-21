How to watch Saturday’s Cup race at Daytona: Start time, TV info and weather

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoff field will be set Saturday night in the regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway.

With 14 winners through 25 races this season, there are two berths remaining in the 16-driver playoff field with Tyler Reddick (plus-89 points on the cutline) and Alex Bowman (plus-60) in the final two provisional spots.

At least one will make the playoffs, and if Saturday’s winner comes from above the cutline, they both will qualify. But a winner from below the cutline would eliminate whichever driver has fewer regular season points between Reddick and Bowman.

Two of the past three winners of the August race at Daytona have come from below the cutline — Austin Dillon in 2023 and Harrison Burton last year. Burton won’t be in the field to defend his victory.

The last four races on drafting-style superspeedway tracks (Atlanta, Talladega, Daytona) have ended with a last-lap pass, the longest such streak in the Cup Series.

Details for Saturday’s Cup race at Daytona International Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines is scheduled to be given at 7:28 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:35 p.m.

PRERACE: The Cup garage will open at 4:30 p.m. ... The drivers meeting will be at 6:35 p.m. ... Driver introductions will be at 7 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 160 laps (400 miles) on the 2.5-mile oval in Daytona Beach, Florida.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 35. Stage 2 ends at Lap 95.

PURSE: $9,797,935

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 40 cars entered at Daytona International Speedway.

TV/RADIO: NBC and Peacock will broadcast the race starting at 7 p.m. ... Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have radio coverage.

FORECAST: WeatherUnderground: Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing later the day with a high of 88 degrees and a 67% chance of rain. It’s expected to be 82 degrees with a 51% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

LAST YEAR: Harrison Burton qualified for the playoffs with a last-lap overtime pass of Kyle Busch on Aug. 24, 2024, earning his first career Cup victory and the 100th for Wood Brothers Racing.