Tour Championship 2025: Third-round tee times, pairings and how to watch at East Lake

The Tour Championship continues Saturday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.
Here’s a look at tee times, pairings and how to watch the FedExCup playoff finale. “Golf Central Pregame” will air on Golf Channel from noon-1 p.m. EDT with “Postgame” commencing after play.
Round 3 TV times for the Tour Championship (EDT)
Saturday, Aug. 26
- 1-2:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
- 2:30-7PM: NBC/Peacock
Round 3 tee times at East Lake Golf Club
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|12:16 PM
EDT
|1
J.J. Spaun
Viktor Hovland
|12:27 PM
EDT
|1
Sepp Straka
Justin Rose
|12:38 PM
EDT
|1
Hideki Matsuyama
Brian Harman
|12:49 PM
EDT
|1
Corey Conners
Andrew Novak
|1:00 PM
EDT
|1
Harry Hall
Sungjae Im
|1:16 PM
EDT
|1
Collin Morikawa
Maverick McNealy
|1:27 PM
EDT
|1
Jacob Bridgeman
Ludvig Åberg
|1:38 PM
EDT
|1
Harris English
Nick Taylor
|1:49 PM
EDT
|1
Justin Thomas
Keegan Bradley
|2:00 PM
EDT
|1
Ben Griffin
Akshay Bhatia
|2:16 PM
EDT
|1
Sam Burns
Rory McIlroy
|2:27 PM
EDT
|1
Shane Lowry
Chris Gotterup
|2:38 PM
EDT
|1
Patrick Cantlay
Scottie Scheffler
|2:49 PM
EDT
|1
Cameron Young
Robert MacIntyre
|3:00 PM
EDT
|1
Tommy Fleetwood
Russell Henley