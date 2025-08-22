 Skip navigation
Tour Championship 2025: Third-round tee times, pairings and how to watch at East Lake

  
Published August 22, 2025 02:56 PM
The Tour Championship continues Saturday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here’s a look at tee times, pairings and how to watch the FedExCup playoff finale. “Golf Central Pregame” will air on Golf Channel from noon-1 p.m. EDT with “Postgame” commencing after play.

Round 3 TV times for the Tour Championship (EDT)

Saturday, Aug. 26

Round 3 tee times at East Lake Golf Club

Time
TeePlayers
12:16 PM
EDT		1

J.J. Spaun

Viktor Hovland

12:27 PM
EDT		1

Sepp Straka

Justin Rose

12:38 PM
EDT		1

Hideki Matsuyama

Brian Harman

12:49 PM
EDT		1

Corey Conners

Andrew Novak

1:00 PM
EDT		1

Harry Hall

Sungjae Im

1:16 PM
EDT		1

Collin Morikawa

Maverick McNealy

1:27 PM
EDT		1

Jacob Bridgeman

Ludvig Åberg

1:38 PM
EDT		1

Harris English

Nick Taylor

1:49 PM
EDT		1

Justin Thomas

Keegan Bradley

2:00 PM
EDT		1

Ben Griffin

Akshay Bhatia

2:16 PM
EDT		1

Sam Burns

Rory McIlroy

2:27 PM
EDT		1

Shane Lowry

Chris Gotterup

2:38 PM
EDT		1

Patrick Cantlay

Scottie Scheffler

2:49 PM
EDT		1

Cameron Young

Robert MacIntyre

3:00 PM
EDT		1

Tommy Fleetwood

Russell Henley