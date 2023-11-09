Signing Day: Ranking the Class of 2024’s top men’s golf signings, classes

A year after ceding the No. 1 recruiting class to Pac-12 rival Arizona State, Stanford head coach Conrad Ray inked two of the top five recruits in the Class of 2024, Thailand’s T.K. Chantananuwat and San Diego’s Jay Leng Jr. as part of GolfChannel.com’s top-ranked class for this early signing period.

Chantananuwat is a class-best No. 46 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, just ahead of 53rd-ranked and Georgia Tech signee Albert Hansson of Sweden. Leng Jr. is sixth or better overall in all three junior rankings – AJGA, Golfweek and Junior Golf Scoreboard. Last year, the Cardinal had the seventh-ranked class.

For the second time in three years, Alabama landed a talented pair, following 2022 signees Nick Dunlap and Jonathan Griz with 2024’s Nicholas Gross and William Jennings.

A few days after competing in the PGA Tour’s World Wide Technology Championship as a qualifier, Billy Davis signed with Auburn and will join his twin sister, Anna, on The Plains next fall (Anna Davis will enroll in January). It’s the second straight year that Auburn turns in a top-five class.

The Sun Devils still cracked the top five in classes while Arkansas also turned in a strong class at No. 4.

Here is a look at the top 40 individual signings and top 15 classes for the Class of 2024:

CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 03: Billy Davis of the United States lines up a putt on the seventh green during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 03, 2023 in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images) Getty Images

Class of 2024 top 40 boys

1. T.K. Chantananuwat, Stanford

2. Nicholas Gross, Alabama

3. Billy Davis (pictured above), Auburn

4. Jay Leng Jr., Stanford

5. Wheaton Ennis, Texas A&M

6. Albert Hansson, Georgia Tech

7. Jack Buchanan, LSU

8. Byungho Lee, Pepperdine

9. Zack Swanwick, Florida

10. Ethan Paschal, North Carolina

---

11. Ryan Downes, Vanderbilt

12. William Jennings, Alabama

13. Gerardo Gomez, Arkansas

14. Boston Bracken, Arizona State

15. Ziqin Zhou, Cal

16. Daniel Bennett, Texas

17. Charlie Wylie, TCU

18. Peer Wernicke, Arizona State

19. Zihang Qiu, Notre Dame

20. Rayhan Abdul Latief, North Texas

---

21. Erich Fortlage Arce, Arkansas

22. Clark Van Gaalen, Oklahoma

23. Matej Baca, Arizona

24. Colin Salema, Clemson

25. Brady Smith, Louisville

26. Oliver Mukherjee, Duke

27. Timotej Formanek, Ohio State

28. Eric Yun, Princeton

29. Supapon Amornchaichan, Purdue

30. Kai Komulainen, Tennessee

---

31. Jorge Hao, Wake Forest

32. Asher Whitaker, Oklahoma

33. Christian Pardue, Tennessee

34. Matt Moloney, Georgia

35. Didrik Ringvall Bengtsson, Georgia Tech

36. Jack Murphy, Washington

37. Trey Marrion, Illinois

38. Abel Derksen, Washington

39. Gunnlaugur Arni Sveinnsson, ETSU

40. Parker Sands, Florida

Nicholas Gross during the first day of the Junior Ryder Cup 2023 at the National Golf. Sutri (Italy), September 26th, 2023 (Photo by Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images) Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Class of 2024 top 15 classes

1. Stanford: T.K. Chantanuwat, Jay Leng Jr., Logan Kim

2. Alabama: Nicholas Gross (pictured above), William Jennings, Michael Crocker

3. Auburn: Billy Davis, Tyler Spielman

4. Arkansas: Gerardo Gomez, Erich Fortlage Arce, Pablo Garcia Terol, Jackson McLaughlin

5. Arizona State: Boston Bracken, Peer Wernicke

---

6. Georgia Tech: Albert Hansson, Didrik Ringvall Bengtsson

7. Texas A&M: Wheaton Ennis, Alex Long

8. LSU: Jack Buchanan, Dylan Kayne, Connor Cassano, Nils Svanberg

9. North Carolina: Ethan Paschal, Misha Golod, Grant Roscich, Sihan Sandhu

10. Florida: Zackary Swanwick, Parker Sands

---

11. Vanderbilt: Ryan Downes, Bowen Ballis

12. Oklahoma: Clark van Gaalen, Asher Whitaker, Andrew Ramos

13. Texas: Daniel Bennett, Eduardo Derbez Torres

14. Pepperdine: Byungho Lee, Luke Bailey

15. Tennessee: Kai Komulainen, Christian Pardue, Jackson Herrington