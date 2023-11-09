Signing Day: Ranking the Class of 2024’s top men’s golf signings, classes
A year after ceding the No. 1 recruiting class to Pac-12 rival Arizona State, Stanford head coach Conrad Ray inked two of the top five recruits in the Class of 2024, Thailand’s T.K. Chantananuwat and San Diego’s Jay Leng Jr. as part of GolfChannel.com’s top-ranked class for this early signing period.
Chantananuwat is a class-best No. 46 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, just ahead of 53rd-ranked and Georgia Tech signee Albert Hansson of Sweden. Leng Jr. is sixth or better overall in all three junior rankings – AJGA, Golfweek and Junior Golf Scoreboard. Last year, the Cardinal had the seventh-ranked class.
For the second time in three years, Alabama landed a talented pair, following 2022 signees Nick Dunlap and Jonathan Griz with 2024’s Nicholas Gross and William Jennings.
A few days after competing in the PGA Tour’s World Wide Technology Championship as a qualifier, Billy Davis signed with Auburn and will join his twin sister, Anna, on The Plains next fall (Anna Davis will enroll in January). It’s the second straight year that Auburn turns in a top-five class.
The Sun Devils still cracked the top five in classes while Arkansas also turned in a strong class at No. 4.
Here is a look at the top 40 individual signings and top 15 classes for the Class of 2024:
Class of 2024 top 40 boys
1. T.K. Chantananuwat, Stanford
2. Nicholas Gross, Alabama
3. Billy Davis (pictured above), Auburn
4. Jay Leng Jr., Stanford
5. Wheaton Ennis, Texas A&M
6. Albert Hansson, Georgia Tech
7. Jack Buchanan, LSU
8. Byungho Lee, Pepperdine
9. Zack Swanwick, Florida
10. Ethan Paschal, North Carolina
---
11. Ryan Downes, Vanderbilt
12. William Jennings, Alabama
13. Gerardo Gomez, Arkansas
14. Boston Bracken, Arizona State
15. Ziqin Zhou, Cal
16. Daniel Bennett, Texas
17. Charlie Wylie, TCU
18. Peer Wernicke, Arizona State
19. Zihang Qiu, Notre Dame
20. Rayhan Abdul Latief, North Texas
---
21. Erich Fortlage Arce, Arkansas
22. Clark Van Gaalen, Oklahoma
23. Matej Baca, Arizona
24. Colin Salema, Clemson
25. Brady Smith, Louisville
26. Oliver Mukherjee, Duke
27. Timotej Formanek, Ohio State
28. Eric Yun, Princeton
29. Supapon Amornchaichan, Purdue
30. Kai Komulainen, Tennessee
---
31. Jorge Hao, Wake Forest
32. Asher Whitaker, Oklahoma
33. Christian Pardue, Tennessee
34. Matt Moloney, Georgia
35. Didrik Ringvall Bengtsson, Georgia Tech
36. Jack Murphy, Washington
37. Trey Marrion, Illinois
38. Abel Derksen, Washington
39. Gunnlaugur Arni Sveinnsson, ETSU
40. Parker Sands, Florida
Class of 2024 top 15 classes
1. Stanford: T.K. Chantanuwat, Jay Leng Jr., Logan Kim
2. Alabama: Nicholas Gross (pictured above), William Jennings, Michael Crocker
3. Auburn: Billy Davis, Tyler Spielman
4. Arkansas: Gerardo Gomez, Erich Fortlage Arce, Pablo Garcia Terol, Jackson McLaughlin
5. Arizona State: Boston Bracken, Peer Wernicke
---
6. Georgia Tech: Albert Hansson, Didrik Ringvall Bengtsson
7. Texas A&M: Wheaton Ennis, Alex Long
8. LSU: Jack Buchanan, Dylan Kayne, Connor Cassano, Nils Svanberg
9. North Carolina: Ethan Paschal, Misha Golod, Grant Roscich, Sihan Sandhu
10. Florida: Zackary Swanwick, Parker Sands
---
11. Vanderbilt: Ryan Downes, Bowen Ballis
12. Oklahoma: Clark van Gaalen, Asher Whitaker, Andrew Ramos
13. Texas: Daniel Bennett, Eduardo Derbez Torres
14. Pepperdine: Byungho Lee, Luke Bailey
15. Tennessee: Kai Komulainen, Christian Pardue, Jackson Herrington