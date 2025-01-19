2025 American Express: Tee times, groupings, how to watch the final round
The final round of The American Express will be contested Sunday at the PGA West Stadium Course.
Here’s a look at final-round tee times in La Quinta, California.
Click here for how to watch on Golf Channel and the NBC Sports app.
|TIME
|TEE
|PLAYERS
|11:49 AM
EST
1
(SC)
Lanto Griffin
Joe Highsmith
Ricky Castillo
|11:49 AM
EST
10
(SC)
Matt Kuchar
Matthew Riedel
Sam Stevens
|12:00 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Mackenzie Hughes
Vincent Norrman
Jeremy Paul
|12:00 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Quade Cummins
Alex Smalley
Lee Hodges
|12:11 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Harry Hall
Sam Ryder
Nick Taylor
|12:11 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Jacob Bridgeman
Trey Mullinax
Brandt Snedeker
|12:22 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Camilo Villegas
Kevin Roy
Cam Davis
|12:22 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Victor Perez
Si Woo Kim
Kurt Kitayama
|12:33 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Ryan Palmer
Doug Ghim
Carson Young
|12:33 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Michael Kim
Tom Hoge
Brian Campbell
|12:44 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Harry Higgs
Rico Hoey
Rickie Fowler
|12:44 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Ryo Hisatsune
Ryan Gerard
Taylor Montgomery
|12:55 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Billy Horschel
Keith Mitchell
J.T. Poston
|12:55 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Davis Thompson
Matteo Manassero
Rikuya Hoshino
|1:06 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Taylor Moore
Ben Griffin
Will Zalatoris
|1:06 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Eric Cole
Chez Reavie
Vince Whaley
|1:17 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Frankie Capan III
Beau Hossler
J.J. Spaun
|1:17 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Patrick Rodgers
Kris Ventura
Will Gordon
|1:28 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Justin Thomas
Max Greyserman
Daniel Berger
|1:28 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Harris English
Mac Meissner
Alejandro Tosti
|1:39 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Justin Lower
Patrick Cantlay
Mark Hubbard
|1:39 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Nick Dunlap
Sam Burns
Ben Kohles
|1:50 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Sepp Straka
Charley Hoffman
Jason Day
|1:50 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Chris Kirk
Brice Garnett