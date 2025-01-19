 Skip navigation
2025 American Express: Tee times, groupings, how to watch the final round

  
Published January 18, 2025 08:04 PM

The final round of The American Express will be contested Sunday at the PGA West Stadium Course.

Here’s a look at final-round tee times in La Quinta, California.

Click here for how to watch on Golf Channel and the NBC Sports app.

TIMETEEPLAYERS
11:49 AM
EST

1

(SC)

Lanto Griffin

Joe Highsmith

Ricky Castillo

11:49 AM
EST

10

(SC)

Matt Kuchar

Matthew Riedel

Sam Stevens

12:00 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Mackenzie Hughes

Vincent Norrman

Jeremy Paul

12:00 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Quade Cummins

Alex Smalley

Lee Hodges

12:11 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Harry Hall

Sam Ryder

Nick Taylor

12:11 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Jacob Bridgeman

Trey Mullinax

Brandt Snedeker

12:22 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Camilo Villegas

Kevin Roy

Cam Davis

12:22 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Victor Perez

Si Woo Kim

Kurt Kitayama

12:33 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Ryan Palmer

Doug Ghim

Carson Young

12:33 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Michael Kim

Tom Hoge

Brian Campbell

12:44 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Harry Higgs

Rico Hoey

Rickie Fowler

12:44 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Ryo Hisatsune

Ryan Gerard

Taylor Montgomery

12:55 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Billy Horschel

Keith Mitchell

J.T. Poston

12:55 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Davis Thompson

Matteo Manassero

Rikuya Hoshino

1:06 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Taylor Moore

Ben Griffin

Will Zalatoris

1:06 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Eric Cole

Chez Reavie

Vince Whaley

1:17 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Frankie Capan III

Beau Hossler

J.J. Spaun

1:17 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Patrick Rodgers

Kris Ventura

Will Gordon

1:28 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Justin Thomas

Max Greyserman

Daniel Berger

1:28 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Harris English

Mac Meissner

Alejandro Tosti

1:39 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Justin Lower

Patrick Cantlay

Mark Hubbard

1:39 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Nick Dunlap

Sam Burns

Ben Kohles

1:50 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Sepp Straka

Charley Hoffman

Jason Day

1:50 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Chris Kirk

Brice Garnett