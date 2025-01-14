2025 American Express: How to watch, streams, field and prize money

The American Express marks the beginning of the PGA Tour’s West Coast swing. Here’s some need to know information:

When and where is The American Express?

Jan. 16-19 in La Quinta, California. The event is contested over three courses: the host Pete Dye Stadium Course (par 72), La Quinta Country Club (par 72) and the Nicklaus Tournament Course (par 72).

How to watch The American Express

(All times EST)

Who is in the field at The American Express?

There are 156 players in this week’s field, including Patrick Cantlay, Jason Day, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Sungjae Im, Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris. Click here for the leaderboard.

The field also includes amateur partners.

How does the pro-am work at The American Express?

There are 156 amateurs in the field. Over the first three rounds, each PGA Tour pairing will include two amateurs with the ams playing alongside different pros each day. The amateurs will compete across the three courses with scoring related to individual handicaps. The final round is for pros only.

What is The American Express purse and prize money?

The purse is $8.5 million with the winner earning $1.53 million and 500 FedExCup points.

Who won the 2024 American Express?

Nick Dunlap, then a 20-year-old sophomore at Alabama, made a gritty par on the 72nd hole on the Pete Dye Stadium Course to finish one clear of Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

Dunlap, who shot 60 in the third round on his way to a 29-under total, became the first amateur to win on the PGA Tour since Phil Mickelson in 1991. Dunlap soon turned professional and also won the Barracuda Championship in July.