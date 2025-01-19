Why AmEx leader Sepp Straka shaved his head ahead of season

Sepp Straka streamlined things entering this new year, specifically up top.

As the 31-year-old Straka explained on Saturday at The American Express, which he leads by four shots through three rounds, it was a proactive move.

“I was kind of losing my hair, so I figured I would get in front of it,” Straka said, “so yeah, just went ahead and shaved it off.”

Straka debuted the clean look in Hawaii, where he went T-15 at The Sentry and T-30 at the Sony Open. He’s performed much better in La Quinta, California, where he’s grabbed the first 54-hole lead of his PGA Tour career. Straka’s two previous wins, the 2022 Cognizant Classic and 2023 John Deere Classic, were both in comeback fashion.

Partly credit Brian Harman, Straka says, for the encouragement.

“He was actually one of the guys that kind of convinced me,” Straka added. “He kept telling me for years, he said, It’s going to go at some point, and once I realized that he was right I figured I might as well just go ahead and bite the bullet and shave it off.”