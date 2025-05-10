Watch Now
Chamblee: Equipment isn't 'athletic leveler'
Golf Central analyzes Rory McIlroy's comments golf course distances and Brandel Chamblee discusses why there's zero evidence to support equipment is an "athletic leveler" in the sport.
Up Next
Wagner NAILS Tiger 2000 Glen Abbey bunker shot
Wagner NAILS Tiger 2000 Glen Abbey bunker shot
Johnson Wagner's tour recreating iconic shots from Tiger Woods' 2000 season continues with his attempt at the incredible bunker shot on the 18th hole at Glen Abbey Golf Club with an applause-worthy finish.
Wagner hits DART trying Tiger 2000 Pebble hole-out
Wagner hits DART trying Tiger 2000 Pebble hole-out
Johnson Wagner's North America tour recreating iconic shots from Tiger Woods' 2000 season starts with a bang: He hits a beautiful approach on Pebble Beach's 15th, where Tiger holed out in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Wagner can’t muster Tiger’s magic on 6th at Pebble
Wagner can't muster Tiger's magic on 6th at Pebble
In the second recreation on his tour of iconic Tiger Woods 2000 shots, Johnson Wagner tries to hit Tiger's otherworldly U.S. Open approach on Pebble Beach's 6th hole. No one, he discovers, can do what Tiger could.
Rory stays true to his word at Philly Cricket Club
Rory stays true to his word at Philly Cricket Club
Rory McIlroy said on Wednesday his plan at Philadelphia Cricket Club in the Truist Championship was to let it fly with the driver and figure it out from there. After the first round, it's clear he's a man of his word.
Winners and losers from women’s golf regionals
Winners and losers from women's golf regionals
Brentley Romine unpacks the fallout from the cutoff in the NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship.
Korda, Zhang look to answer questions in Jersey
Korda, Zhang look to answer questions in Jersey
Paige Mackenzie offers her thoughts on Rose Zhang's recovery from a lingering neck injury and Nelly Korda's attempt to defend her title at the Mizuho Americas Open.
Breaking down unique aspects of the Grass League
Breaking down unique aspects of the Grass League
Kurt Watkins and Jake Byrum of the Grass League's New York Blue Birds discuss their win at the Grass Clippings Open and what the Grass League has to offer.
Spieth ‘takes step forward’ at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Spieth 'takes step forward' at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Jordan Spieth had a resurgence at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, posting his lowest round on the PGA Tour since 2021, and the Golf Central crew examines how Spieth took a major step forward this weekend.
Scheffler: Winning CJ Cup ‘means a lot to me’
Scheffler: Winning CJ Cup 'means a lot to me'
Scottie Scheffler reacts to winning the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in his hometown of Dallas, discussing how much it means to him and his family.