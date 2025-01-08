2025 Masters Tournament: Full-field and how players qualified

A look at the players currently qualified and expected to compete in the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia:

Masters champions

Scottie Scheffler

Jon Rahm

Hideki Matsuyama

Dustin Johnson

Tiger Woods

Patrick Reed

Sergio Garcia

Danny Willett

Jordan Spieth

Bubba Watson

Adam Scott

Charl Schwartzel

Phil Mickelson

Angel Cabrera

Zach Johnson

Mike Weir

Vijay Singh

Jose Maria Olazabal

Bernhard Langer

Fred Couples

PGA champions (five years)

Xander Schauffele

Brooks Koepka

Justin Thomas

Collin Morikawa

U.S. Open champions (five years)

Bryson DeChambeau

Wyndham Clark

Matt Fitzpatrick

The Open champions (five years)

Brian Harman

Cameron Smith

NCAA champion

Hiroshi Tai (a)

U.S. Amateur champion and runner-up

Jose Luis Ballester (a)

Noah Kent (a)

U.S. Mid-Amateur champion

Evan Beck (a)

Latin American Amateur champion

To be held Jan. 16-19.

Top 12 and ties from the 2024 Masters

Ludvig Åberg

Max Homa

Will Zalatoris

Tyrrell Hatton

Cameron Young

Matthieu Pavon

Adam Schenk

Cameron Davis

Top 4 and ties from the 2024 PGA Championship

Viktor Hovland

Thomas Detry

Top 4 and ties from the 2024 U.S. Open

Rory McIlroy

Patrick Cantlay

Tony Finau

Top 4 and ties from the 2024 Open

Thriston Lawrence

PGA Tour winners since the 2024 Masters (full FedExCup points)

Taylor Pendrith

Davis Riley

Robert MacIntyre

Davis Thompson

Jhonattan Vegas

Aaron Rai

Keegan Bradley

Patton Kizzire

Kevin Yu

Matt McCarty

J.T. Poston

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Rafael Campos

Maverick McNealy

Field from the 2024 Tour Championship

Sam Burns

Sungjae Im

Sahith Theegala

Shane Lowry

Byeong Hun An

Russell Henley

Akshay Bhatia

Billy Horschel

Tommy Fleetwood

Sepp Straka

Chris Kirk

Tom Hoge

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Top 50 from the final world ranking in 2024

Tom Kim

Nick Dunlap

Max Greyserman

Rasmus Hojgaard

Jason Day

Corey Conners

Denny McCarthy

Justin Rose

Min Woo Lee

Lucas Glover

Top 50 from the March 31, 2025 world ranking

TBD

Special invitations

Nicolai Hojgaard

Joaquin Niemann

