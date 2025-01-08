2025 Masters Tournament: Full-field and how players qualified
Published January 8, 2025 06:06 PM
A look at the players currently qualified and expected to compete in the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia:
Masters champions
- Scottie Scheffler
- Jon Rahm
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Dustin Johnson
- Tiger Woods
- Patrick Reed
- Sergio Garcia
- Danny Willett
- Jordan Spieth
- Bubba Watson
- Adam Scott
- Charl Schwartzel
- Phil Mickelson
- Angel Cabrera
- Zach Johnson
- Mike Weir
- Vijay Singh
- Jose Maria Olazabal
- Bernhard Langer
- Fred Couples
PGA champions (five years)
- Xander Schauffele
- Brooks Koepka
- Justin Thomas
- Collin Morikawa
U.S. Open champions (five years)
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Wyndham Clark
- Matt Fitzpatrick
The Open champions (five years)
- Brian Harman
- Cameron Smith
NCAA champion
- Hiroshi Tai (a)
U.S. Amateur champion and runner-up
- Jose Luis Ballester (a)
- Noah Kent (a)
U.S. Mid-Amateur champion
- Evan Beck (a)
Latin American Amateur champion
To be held Jan. 16-19.
Top 12 and ties from the 2024 Masters
- Ludvig Åberg
- Max Homa
- Will Zalatoris
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Cameron Young
- Matthieu Pavon
- Adam Schenk
- Cameron Davis
Top 4 and ties from the 2024 PGA Championship
- Viktor Hovland
- Thomas Detry
Top 4 and ties from the 2024 U.S. Open
- Rory McIlroy
- Patrick Cantlay
- Tony Finau
Top 4 and ties from the 2024 Open
- Thriston Lawrence
PGA Tour winners since the 2024 Masters (full FedExCup points)
- Taylor Pendrith
- Davis Riley
- Robert MacIntyre
- Davis Thompson
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Aaron Rai
- Keegan Bradley
- Patton Kizzire
- Kevin Yu
- Matt McCarty
- J.T. Poston
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Rafael Campos
- Maverick McNealy
Field from the 2024 Tour Championship
- Sam Burns
- Sungjae Im
- Sahith Theegala
- Shane Lowry
- Byeong Hun An
- Russell Henley
- Akshay Bhatia
- Billy Horschel
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Sepp Straka
- Chris Kirk
- Tom Hoge
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Top 50 from the final world ranking in 2024
- Tom Kim
- Nick Dunlap
- Max Greyserman
- Rasmus Hojgaard
- Jason Day
- Corey Conners
- Denny McCarthy
- Justin Rose
- Min Woo Lee
- Lucas Glover
Top 50 from the March 31, 2025 world ranking
TBD
Special invitations
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Joaquin Niemann
The Associated Press contributed to this list.