2025 Masters Tournament: Full-field and how players qualified

  
Published January 8, 2025 06:06 PM

A look at the players currently qualified and expected to compete in the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia:

Masters champions

  • Scottie Scheffler
  • Jon Rahm
  • Hideki Matsuyama
  • Dustin Johnson
  • Tiger Woods
  • Patrick Reed
  • Sergio Garcia
  • Danny Willett
  • Jordan Spieth
  • Bubba Watson
  • Adam Scott
  • Charl Schwartzel
  • Phil Mickelson
  • Angel Cabrera
  • Zach Johnson
  • Mike Weir
  • Vijay Singh
  • Jose Maria Olazabal
  • Bernhard Langer
  • Fred Couples

PGA champions (five years)

  • Xander Schauffele
  • Brooks Koepka
  • Justin Thomas
  • Collin Morikawa

U.S. Open champions (five years)

  • Bryson DeChambeau
  • Wyndham Clark
  • Matt Fitzpatrick

The Open champions (five years)

  • Brian Harman
  • Cameron Smith

NCAA champion

  • Hiroshi Tai (a)

U.S. Amateur champion and runner-up

  • Jose Luis Ballester (a)
  • Noah Kent (a)

U.S. Mid-Amateur champion

  • Evan Beck (a)

Latin American Amateur champion

To be held Jan. 16-19.

Top 12 and ties from the 2024 Masters

  • Ludvig Åberg
  • Max Homa
  • Will Zalatoris
  • Tyrrell Hatton
  • Cameron Young
  • Matthieu Pavon
  • Adam Schenk
  • Cameron Davis

Top 4 and ties from the 2024 PGA Championship

  • Viktor Hovland
  • Thomas Detry

Top 4 and ties from the 2024 U.S. Open

  • Rory McIlroy
  • Patrick Cantlay
  • Tony Finau

Top 4 and ties from the 2024 Open

  • Thriston Lawrence

PGA Tour winners since the 2024 Masters (full FedExCup points)

  • Taylor Pendrith
  • Davis Riley
  • Robert MacIntyre
  • Davis Thompson
  • Jhonattan Vegas
  • Aaron Rai
  • Keegan Bradley
  • Patton Kizzire
  • Kevin Yu
  • Matt McCarty
  • J.T. Poston
  • Nico Echavarria
  • Austin Eckroat
  • Rafael Campos
  • Maverick McNealy

Field from the 2024 Tour Championship

  • Sam Burns
  • Sungjae Im
  • Sahith Theegala
  • Shane Lowry
  • Byeong Hun An
  • Russell Henley
  • Akshay Bhatia
  • Billy Horschel
  • Tommy Fleetwood
  • Sepp Straka
  • Chris Kirk
  • Tom Hoge
  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Top 50 from the final world ranking in 2024

  • Tom Kim
  • Nick Dunlap
  • Max Greyserman
  • Rasmus Hojgaard
  • Jason Day
  • Corey Conners
  • Denny McCarthy
  • Justin Rose
  • Min Woo Lee
  • Lucas Glover

Top 50 from the March 31, 2025 world ranking

TBD

Special invitations

  • Nicolai Hojgaard
  • Joaquin Niemann

The Associated Press contributed to this list.