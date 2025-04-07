 Skip navigation
Masters gets first week-of WD – and it’s this past champion

  
Published April 7, 2025 10:27 AM

This week’s Masters field lost a past champion on Monday morning.

Vijay Singh informed the tournament’s competition committees that he will not compete this week at Augusta National because of an undisclosed injury.

The 62-year-old Singh, who won the 2000 Masters, was coming off his first made cut in six years last year (T-58). He tied for 18th on Sunday at the PGA Tour Champions’ James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational.

Singh will not be replaced in the field, which is now at 95 players.

