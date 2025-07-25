‘Somebody else caught it': Scottie Scheffler playfully admits to doing this during Open

The mystery has been solved.

Who farted during Scottie Scheffler’s approach shot on Royal Portrush’s 17th hole Thursday at The Open? That would be the Champion Golfer of the Year himself.

“Oh yeah, that was me,” Scheffler said Thursday on Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take.

“You’re out there for like six hours. You’re eating some different food over there. Some stuff’s going to happen.”

Doesn’t matter how old you get, a well-timed fart will never not be funny pic.twitter.com/fsJcvBu24J — Patrick McDonald (@pmcdonaldCBS) July 17, 2025

Scottie kept his foot on the gas: “You never know when the boom mic is there. You never know what they’re going to pick up. I’m actually surprised it hasn’t happened more in the past, picking up stuff like that. I literally didn’t think anything about it, and after we got inside, Xander Schauffele was showing me the video. He pulls up the video and I see myself standing on 17, and I’m like, ‘Oh, I know what this is.’”

The show hosts, Big Cat and PFT Commenter, had a couple more questions on the topic:

How would you grade the fart?

“It had a nice sound to it,” Scheffler said. “As long as we were outside, it was perfect.”

And did it smell?

“No, we were outside, the breeze was blowing,” Scheffler said. “Somebody else caught it.”