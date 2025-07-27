3M Open 2025 prize money: Payout from the $8.4 million purse at TPC Twin Cities
Published July 27, 2025 11:00 AM
Kitayama ties course record at 3M Open, Round 3
Kurt Kitayama made a big jump to the top of the leaderboard on moving day at the 3M Open.
The 3M Open offers an $8.4 million purse with $1,512,000 going to the champion.
Here’s how the purse will be paid out at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota (individual payouts will be updated when made available by the PGA Tour upon the conclusion of play):
- Win: $1,512,000
- 2: $915,600
- 3: $579,600
- 4: $411.600
- 5: $344,400
- 6: $304,500
- 7: $283,500
- 8: $262,500
- 9: $245,700
- 10: $228,900
- 11: $212,100
- 12: $195,300
- 13: $178,500
- 14: $161,700
- 15: $153,300
- 16: $144,900
- 17: $136,500
- 18: $128,100
- 19: $119,700
- 20: $111,300
- 21: $102,900
- 22: $94,500
- 23: $87,780
- 24: $81,060
- 25: $74,340
- 26: $67,620
- 27: $65,100
- 28: $62,580
- 29: $60,060
- 30: $57,540
- 31: $55,020
- 32: $52,500
- 33: $49,980
- 34: $47,880
- 35: $45,780
- 36: $43,680
- 37: $41,580
- 38: $39,900
- 39: $38,220
- 40: $36,540
- 41: $34,860
- 42: $33,180
- 43: $31,500
- 44: $29,820
- 45: $28,140
- 46: $26,460
- 47: $24,780
- 48: $23,436
- 49: $22,260
- 50: $21,588
- 51: $21,084
- 52: $20,580
- 53: $20,244
- 54: $19,908
- 55: $19,740
- 56: $19,572
- 57: $19,404
- 58: $19,236
- 59: $19,068
- 60: $18,900
- 61: $18,732
- 62: $18,564
- 63: $18,396
- 64: $18,228
- 65: $18,060
- 66: $17,892
- 67: $17,724
- 68: $17,556
- 69: $17,388
- 70: $17,220