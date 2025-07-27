 Skip navigation
Top News

WNBA: Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics
Mystics overcome fourth-quarter drought to defeat Storm 69-58
ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open 2025 - Final Round
Lottie Woad wins Women’s Scottish Open in professional debut
WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks at Washington Mystics
Jackson’s layup at the buzzer lifts Sparks to 101-99 win over Liberty

Top Clips

benhealytdfyellow.jpg
Alpecin–Deceuninck, Healy are TDF success stories
nbc_cyc_tdffemmesstage2hl_250727.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 2
oly_fewif_leekiefer_250727.jpg
Kiefer wins gold at World Fencing Championships

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
3M Open 2025 prize money: Payout from the $8.4 million purse at TPC Twin Cities

  
Published July 27, 2025 11:00 AM
Kitayama ties course record at 3M Open, Round 3
July 26, 2025 07:25 PM
Kurt Kitayama made a big jump to the top of the leaderboard on moving day at the 3M Open.

The 3M Open offers an $8.4 million purse with $1,512,000 going to the champion.

Here’s how the purse will be paid out at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota (individual payouts will be updated when made available by the PGA Tour upon the conclusion of play):

  • Win: $1,512,000
  • 2: $915,600
  • 3: $579,600
  • 4: $411.600
  • 5: $344,400
  • 6: $304,500
  • 7: $283,500
  • 8: $262,500
  • 9: $245,700
  • 10: $228,900
  • 11: $212,100
  • 12: $195,300
  • 13: $178,500
  • 14: $161,700
  • 15: $153,300
  • 16: $144,900
  • 17: $136,500
  • 18: $128,100
  • 19: $119,700
  • 20: $111,300
  • 21: $102,900
  • 22: $94,500
  • 23: $87,780
  • 24: $81,060
  • 25: $74,340
  • 26: $67,620
  • 27: $65,100
  • 28: $62,580
  • 29: $60,060
  • 30: $57,540
  • 31: $55,020
  • 32: $52,500
  • 33: $49,980
  • 34: $47,880
  • 35: $45,780
  • 36: $43,680
  • 37: $41,580
  • 38: $39,900
  • 39: $38,220
  • 40: $36,540
  • 41: $34,860
  • 42: $33,180
  • 43: $31,500
  • 44: $29,820
  • 45: $28,140
  • 46: $26,460
  • 47: $24,780
  • 48: $23,436
  • 49: $22,260
  • 50: $21,588
  • 51: $21,084
  • 52: $20,580
  • 53: $20,244
  • 54: $19,908
  • 55: $19,740
  • 56: $19,572
  • 57: $19,404
  • 58: $19,236
  • 59: $19,068
  • 60: $18,900
  • 61: $18,732
  • 62: $18,564
  • 63: $18,396
  • 64: $18,228
  • 65: $18,060
  • 66: $17,892
  • 67: $17,724
  • 68: $17,556
  • 69: $17,388
  • 70: $17,220