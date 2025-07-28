 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: 3M Open - Final Round
After caddie change that ‘wasn’t my choice,’ Kurt Kitayama teams with bro for 3M win
Gw423AJWoAAg3uc.jpeg
A virus nearly killed him; now, Brett White just shot 59 and won his first Americas title
PGA: 3M Open - Final Round
Kurt Kitayama goes 60-65 over weekend to win 3M Open for second PGA Tour title

Top Clips

nbc_golf_3mfinalv2_250727.jpg
Highlights: 3M Open, Final Round
nbc_golf_fedexbubble_250727.jpg
FedExCup bubble shifts after 3M Open performances
nbc_golf_kitayamasound_250727.jpg
Kitayama: Trusting ‘my game’ helped me win 3M Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: 3M Open - Final Round
After caddie change that ‘wasn’t my choice,’ Kurt Kitayama teams with bro for 3M win
Gw423AJWoAAg3uc.jpeg
A virus nearly killed him; now, Brett White just shot 59 and won his first Americas title
PGA: 3M Open - Final Round
Kurt Kitayama goes 60-65 over weekend to win 3M Open for second PGA Tour title

Top Clips

nbc_golf_3mfinalv2_250727.jpg
Highlights: 3M Open, Final Round
nbc_golf_fedexbubble_250727.jpg
FedExCup bubble shifts after 3M Open performances
nbc_golf_kitayamasound_250727.jpg
Kitayama: Trusting ‘my game’ helped me win 3M Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Brickyard 400

Watch Now

Cup drivers recap Indianapolis race won by Wallace

July 27, 2025 08:15 PM
Hear from Kyle Larson, Ryan Preece, Alex Bowman, Ty Gibbs, Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace following the NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis.

Related Videos

nbc_nas_brickyard400_250727.jpg
14:59
Highlights: The Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
nbc_nas_xfinityindy_250726.jpg
09:57
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Indy on The CW
nascartrucksthumbnail.jpg
13:05
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Indianapolis
nbc_nas_whatdriversaidv2_250720.jpg
04:16
Cup drivers recap Dover race won by Hamlin
nascarthumbnailcars.jpg
14:38
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover
nbc_nas_xfinitydover_250719.jpg
09:52
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Dover on The CW
nbc_nas_cupsonoma_250713.jpg
14:55
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma
nbc_nas_xfinitysonoma_250712.jpg
09:55
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Sonoma on The CW
nbc_nas_chicagostreet_250706.jpg
14:55
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicago
nbc_nascar_chicago_250705.jpg
09:28
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Chicago on The CW
nbc_nas_junerank_250630.jpg
02:18
NASCAR June ranking: Elliott and Hamlin finish big
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250629.jpg
02:06
Cup drivers recap Atlanta race won by Elliott
nbc_nas_cupatlanta_250628.jpg
14:42
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta
nbc_nas_trucklimerock_250628.jpg
14:23
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Lime Rock
nbc_nas_nxsatlanta_250627.jpg
09:35
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Atlanta on The CW

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_3mfinalv2_250727.jpg
11:19
Highlights: 3M Open, Final Round
nbc_golf_fedexbubble_250727.jpg
02:03
FedExCup bubble shifts after 3M Open performances
nbc_golf_kitayamasound_250727.jpg
02:48
Kitayama: Trusting ‘my game’ helped me win 3M Open
nbc_cyc_tdfstage21site_250727.jpg
41:15
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 21
nbc_cyc_liggettfeat_250727.jpg
06:05
The long journey of the 2025 Tour de France
nbc_cyc_jerseywinners_250727.jpg
14:53
2025 Tour de France jersey winners ceremony
nbc_cyc_tadejintv_250727.jpg
03:13
Pogacar ‘speechless’ after winning Tour de France
proposal.jpg
02:38
Simmons proposes to girlfriend after TDF finish
nbc_cyc_woutintv_250727.jpg
02:20
Wout van Aert talks Stage 21 win, Tour de France
nbc_golf_padraigintv_250727.jpg
03:20
Harrington: Senior Open triumph is ‘euphoric’
nbc_golf_senioropenrd4_250727.jpg
11:36
Highlights: ISPS Handa Senior Open, Final Round
tdfwinnerstage.jpg
07:13
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 21 finish
nbc_cyc_climb3_250727.jpg
03:55
Highlights: TDF cyclists climb Montmartre, Lap 3
nbc_cyc_climb2_250727.jpg
06:56
Highlights: TDF cyclists climb Montmartre, Lap 2
nbc_cyc_climb1_250727.jpg
06:20
Highlights: TDF cyclists climb Montmartre, Lap 1
nbc_golf_lottiewoadgolfcentral_250727.jpg
05:20
Woad talks caddie, expectations after debut win
nbc_golf_scottishopenfinalrdv2_250727.jpg
09:52
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round
nbc_golf_woadinterview_250727.jpg
02:32
Woad: Winning event ‘was a pretty good outcome’
nbc_golf_woad18th_250727.jpg
01:09
Woad wins Women’s Scottish Open in pro debut
nbc_cyc_romeo_250727.jpg
02:59
Romeo finishing Tour de France after painful crash
benhealytdfyellow.jpg
05:05
Alpecin–Deceuninck, Healy are TDF success stories
nbc_cyc_tdffemmesstage2hl_250727.jpg
27:36
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 2
oly_fewif_leekiefer_250727.jpg
01:32
Kiefer wins gold at World Fencing Championships
nbc_wnba_bestofthenight_250727.jpg
03:10
Highlights: Jackson hits buzzer-beater for Sparks
oly_swm4x100f_teamaustralia_250727.jpg
09:05
Australia strikes gold in men’s 4x100m free relay
oly_sww4x100f_teamaustralia_250727.jpg
09:13
Australia gold in women’s 4x100m free; U.S. silver
oly_sww200im_alexwalsh_250727.jpg
05:50
Walsh wins women’s 200m IM semifinal
oly_sww400f_summermcintosh_250727.jpg
08:59
McIntosh swims to women’s 400m freestyle victory
LukeMartensR.jpg
10:31
Martens wins men’s 400m freestyle at worlds
nbc_pl_muwhu_bowenintv_250726.jpg
03:01
Bowen shares pros, cons of loss to Man United