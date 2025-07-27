A virus nearly killed him; now, Brett White just shot 59 and won his first Americas title

Make that two 59s in as many days on PGA Tour Americas.

This time it led to victory.

Brett White began Sunday’s final round of the Commissionaires Ottawa Open seven shots behind leader Philip Barbaree Jr., who had carded 13-under 59 a day earlier at Eagle Creek Golf Club. Now it was White’s turn to break 60, and while Barbaree closed in 70 to tie for 10th, White rocketed to 23 under, which earned him a spot in a three-man playoff with Danny Fisher and Nathan Franks.

White had made 10 birdies on his first 17 holes on Sunday before he drained a 63-foot eagle putt for the third 59 in PGA Tour Americas history.

HOW ABOUT THIS FINISH FOR 59!! 🤯 @BWhitey08 drains a 63 foot eagle putt for 59 and has the clubhouse lead @OttawaOpenGolf at 26-under! pic.twitter.com/i2szLJiQJW — PGA TOUR Americas (@PGATOURAmericas) July 27, 2025

Then in extras, White birdied the par-5 18th hole twice to seal his first career Americas title and jump to third in points.

White, 32, is eight years removed from nearly dying from viral encephalitis, which he contracted while a member of PGA Tour Latinoamerica. He spent three weeks in the hospital and had to relearn basic tasks, including talking and walking. His return to golf came about a year after his hospitalization, and he won the 2019 Nevada Open and 2020 Michigan Open as part of his comeback. He got through Korn Ferry Tour Q-School in 2021 to earn his KFT card for 2022, though he notched just two top-25s in 20 starts to lose his status.

“It’s been a wild ride,” White told Golf Channel in 2021. “Over a long journey, sometimes you go back and go, wow, I gotta be thankful for where I’m at. There was a point in the hospital where it was, hey, let’s make sure you can be on your own; and then it was, OK, I want to be able to run around with my kids; then it was, let’s play golf for fun; and it just kept on progressing. I’ve tried to get better every day, and I don’t think I’ve stopped.”

The top 10 players at the end of the PGA Tour Americas season receive KFT cards.