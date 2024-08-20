 Skip navigation
St. Andrews offers final chance for players to qualify for Solheim Cup

  
Published August 20, 2024 09:28 AM
AIG Women's Open meets challenging St. Andrews
August 19, 2024 01:55 PM
Golf Today discusses the ways that St. Andrews will cause difficulties in the AIG Women's Open, the state of Nelly Korda's game and more.

The AIG Women’s Open at St. Andrews is the final major event of the LPGA season. It’s also the final opportunity for players to qualify for the Solheim Cup.

The U.S. team will have seven players automatically qualify via points earned since the start of the 2023 season. The top two in the Rolex Rankings, not otherwise qualified, will also make the team. That leaves Captain Stacy Lewis with three wildcard picks.

With points doubled for this week’s major, here are the players currently on the inside (bold equals already qualified):

Points

  • 1. Nelly Korda
  • 2. Lilia Vu
  • 3. Lauren Coughlin
  • 4. Ally Ewing
  • 5. Allisen Corpuz
  • 6. Megan Khang (1,391.50)
  • 7. Andrea Lee (1,197.50)

First place at the AIG will receive 450 points with second place getting 240, third 225 and fourth 210.

Mathematically, Nos. 8-12 can play their way into the top 7. Here are those players and the minimum finish they need to have a chance to automatically qualify via points.

PLAYERPOINTSMIN. WORST FINISH
8. Rose Zhang1,092.50Solo 16th
9. Alison Lee1,0343-way tie for 7th
10. Sarah Schmelzel1,0242-way tie for 6th
11. Jennifer Kupcho1,0132-way tie for 5th
12. Angel Yin1,010.502-way tie for 5th

Zhang (No. 9) and Alison Lee (No. 25) are the current top two qualifiers via the Rolex Rankings.

Khang (No. 21) is ranked ahead of Alison Lee and could still secure a spot via the rankings, if she is bounced off the points lists. Those trailing Alison Lee include: Yin (No. 34) and Lexi Thompson (No. 43).

On the European side of things, two players will qualify via the Ladies European Tour points list and six from the Rolex Rankings. Captain Suzann Pettersen will have four picks.

These are the current players who are in position to qualify:

PLAYERQUALIFICATION
Charley HullLET points
Esther HenseleitLET points
Celine Boutier (No. 8)Rolex Rankings
Maja Stark (No. 24)Rolex Rankings
Linn Grant (No. 26)Rolex Rankings
Leona Maguire (No. 32)Rolex Rankings
Carlota Ciganda (No. 33)Rolex Rankings
Madelene Sagstrom (No. 35)Rolex Rankings

Some of the players on the outside looking to play their way in, include: Georgia Hall (No. 40), Anna Nordqvist (No. 66), Albane Valenzuela (No. 68) and Alexandra Forsterling (No. 74).

The Solheim Cup will take place Sept. 13-15 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia. This will be the second straight year it has been contested as officials get the biennial event on an even-year schedule.

Europe retained the cup last year in Spain, having won it on the previous two occasions.