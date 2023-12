Tiger Woods turned 48 on Dec. 30 and will enter 2024 in his 29th season as a professional.

As he does, with hopes of playing on a monthly basis, here’s a look at the latest iteration of his swing, beginning with a frame-by-frame snapshot from face on at the PNC Championship:

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: EDITORS NOTE: This image is part of a swing sequence; Tiger Woods of The United States plays his tee shot on the 18th hole (frame 1 of sequence) during the final round of the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 17, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: EDITORS NOTE: This image is part of a swing sequence; Tiger Woods of The United States plays his tee shot on the 18th hole (frame 2 of sequence) during the final round of the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 17, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: EDITORS NOTE: This image is part of a swing sequence; Tiger Woods of The United States plays his tee shot on the 18th hole (frame 3 of sequence) during the final round of the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 17, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: EDITORS NOTE: This image is part of a swing sequence; Tiger Woods of The United States plays his tee shot on the 18th hole (frame 4 of sequence) during the final round of the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 17, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: EDITORS NOTE: This image is part of a swing sequence; Tiger Woods of The United States plays his tee shot on the 18th hole (frame 5 of sequence) during the final round of the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 17, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: EDITORS NOTE: This image is part of a swing sequence; Tiger Woods of The United States plays his tee shot on the 18th hole (frame 6 of sequence) during the final round of the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 17, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: EDITORS NOTE: This image is part of a swing sequence; Tiger Woods of The United States plays his tee shot on the 18th hole (frame 7 of sequence) during the final round of the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 17, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: EDITORS NOTE: This image is part of a swing sequence; Tiger Woods of The United States plays his tee shot on the 18th hole (frame 8 of sequence) during the final round of the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 17, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: EDITORS NOTE: This image is part of a swing sequence; Tiger Woods of The United States plays his tee shot on the 18th hole (frame 9 of sequence) during the final round of the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 17, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: EDITORS NOTE: This image is part of a swing sequence; Tiger Woods of The United States plays his tee shot on the 18th hole (frame 10 of sequence) during the final round of the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 17, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images

And from a down-the-line angle at the Hero World Challenge:

NASSAU, BAHAMAS - NOVEMBER 28: EDITORS NOTE: this image is part of a swing sequence; Tiger Woods of The United States hits a fade fairway wood on the course during practice (frame 1 of sequence) as a preview for the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course on November 28, 2023 in Nassau, . (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images

NASSAU, BAHAMAS - NOVEMBER 28: EDITORS NOTE: this image is part of a swing sequence; Tiger Woods of The United States hits a fade fairway wood on the course during practice (frame 2 of sequence) as a preview for the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course on November 28, 2023 in Nassau, . (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images

NASSAU, BAHAMAS - NOVEMBER 28: EDITORS NOTE: this image is part of a swing sequence; Tiger Woods of The United States hits a fade fairway wood on the course during practice (frame 3 of sequence) as a preview for the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course on November 28, 2023 in Nassau, . (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images

NASSAU, BAHAMAS - NOVEMBER 28: EDITORS NOTE: this image is part of a swing sequence; Tiger Woods of The United States hits a fade fairway wood on the course during practice (frame 4 of sequence) as a preview for the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course on November 28, 2023 in Nassau, . (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images

NASSAU, BAHAMAS - NOVEMBER 28: EDITORS NOTE: this image is part of a swing sequence; Tiger Woods of The United States hits a fade fairway wood on the course during practice (frame 5 of sequence) as a preview for the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course on November 28, 2023 in Nassau, . (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images

NASSAU, BAHAMAS - NOVEMBER 28: EDITORS NOTE: this image is part of a swing sequence; Tiger Woods of The United States hits a fade fairway wood on the course during practice (frame 6 of sequence) as a preview for the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course on November 28, 2023 in Nassau, . (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images

NASSAU, BAHAMAS - NOVEMBER 28: EDITORS NOTE: this image is part of a swing sequence; Tiger Woods of The United States hits a fade fairway wood on the course during practice (frame 7 of sequence) as a preview for the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course on November 28, 2023 in Nassau, . (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images

NASSAU, BAHAMAS - NOVEMBER 28: EDITORS NOTE: this image is part of a swing sequence; Tiger Woods of The United States hits a fade fairway wood on the course during practice (frame 8 of sequence) as a preview for the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course on November 28, 2023 in Nassau, . (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images

NASSAU, BAHAMAS - NOVEMBER 28: EDITORS NOTE: this image is part of a swing sequence; Tiger Woods of The United States hits a fade fairway wood on the course during practice (frame 9 of sequence) as a preview for the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course on November 28, 2023 in Nassau, . (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images

NASSAU, BAHAMAS - NOVEMBER 28: EDITORS NOTE: this image is part of a swing sequence; Tiger Woods of The United States hits a fade fairway wood on the course during practice (frame 10 of sequence) as a preview for the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course on November 28, 2023 in Nassau, . (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images

NASSAU, BAHAMAS - NOVEMBER 28: EDITORS NOTE: this image is part of a swing sequence; Tiger Woods of The United States hits a fade fairway wood on the course during practice (frame 11 of sequence) as a preview for the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course on November 28, 2023 in Nassau, . (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images