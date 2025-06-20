Late double bogey knocks Scottie Scheffler from solo lead at windy Travelers Championship

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Spring Training-Cleveland Guardians at Chicago Cubs
Cubs legend Sammy Sosa returns to Wrigley Field after 20-plus-year hiatus
MX 2024 Rd 05 Southwick Justin Cooper for Betting.JPG
Southwick MX betting, predictions, odds, picks, lines: Justin Cooper’s odds stabilized
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Michael Toglia, Orion Kerkering and David Hamilton

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rice_250620.jpg
Evaluating Rice’s fantasy value for 2025
nbc_roto_kelce_250620.jpg
Kelce’s snap count may be similar to last season
nbc_roto_campbell_256020.jpg
What’s next for demoted Red Sox prospect Campbell?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Spring Training-Cleveland Guardians at Chicago Cubs
Cubs legend Sammy Sosa returns to Wrigley Field after 20-plus-year hiatus
MX 2024 Rd 05 Southwick Justin Cooper for Betting.JPG
Southwick MX betting, predictions, odds, picks, lines: Justin Cooper’s odds stabilized
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Michael Toglia, Orion Kerkering and David Hamilton

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rice_250620.jpg
Evaluating Rice’s fantasy value for 2025
nbc_roto_kelce_250620.jpg
Kelce’s snap count may be similar to last season
nbc_roto_campbell_256020.jpg
What’s next for demoted Red Sox prospect Campbell?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Late double bogey knocks Scottie Scheffler from solo lead at windy Travelers Championship

  
Published June 20, 2025 03:32 PM
The 'Scheffler we know' back in Travelers Round 1
June 19, 2025 08:28 PM
Scottie Scheffler didn't have his best in the U.S. Open, but the typical version of the world No. 1 was back at the Travelers Championship. Watch his Round 1 highlights and interview before Brandel Chamblee analyzes.

Scottie Scheffler was leading by two strokes late in his second round Friday at the Travelers Championship, but a double bogey at the par-4 17th dropped him into a share of the top spot with Justin Thomas.

The world No. 1 and defending champion shared the first-round lead after opening in 8-under 62. Following a dropped shot at the par-5 sixth, he made birdies on Nos. 7, 9, 13 and 14 at TPC River Highlands.

Leading a red-hot Thomas by two, Scheffler hit his tee shot into the left fairway bunker on the 17th. From 149 yards, he came up short of the green and found the water on his way to a 6.

After a par to finish, Scheffler carded a 1-under 69 and posted 9 under on a very windy day in Cromwell, Connecticut.

“Somehow the wind either stops or goes back, because the way my ball was flying it should have basically gotten to the middle of the fairway and I end up in the left bunker,” Scheffler said of his tee shot on No. 17, which he bogeyed Thursday.

“Then I catch it a hair fat, and all of a sudden I’m dropping and hitting my fourth shot, and I hit the shot exactly the way we wanted to, and as the ball is flying, you get a gust into the wind, and all of a sudden the ball is not on the green. If it hadn’t have gotten that gust, it lands a couple paces behind it, spins back right to it. So just little stuff like that. You can’t get every one correct. You just do your best to manage your way around the golf course.”

Thomas reached 9 under as well, thanks to a 64 that included five consecutive birdies on the back nine.

“I was very patient. I hit a lot of really, really good iron shots. I felt like I was in good control. I didn’t feel like I drove it very well. I kept it in play and kept it in front of me, which is a big part of it, but I just kind of kept it out of trouble,” Thomas said.

“I would much prefer to be hitting the middle of the club face and doing that, but it’s still a good sign on a really windy day like this. If I have far from my best I can get it around the course and just stay patient, and finally made some putts on that back nine. It was nice.”

Scheffler and Thomas were two clear of everyone else, with the afternoon wave on the course.