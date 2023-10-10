Tee times, pairings for Lexi Thompson, field for Rds. 1-2 at Shriners Open

Lexi Thompson will tee off at 1:19 p.m. local time (4:19 p.m. EST) in the opening round of the Shriners Children’s Open.

She will play alongside Kevin Roy and Trevor Werbylo on the first two days at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada. They will then go out at 8:29 a.m. (11:29 a.m. EST) on Friday.

Thompson, in on a sponsor’s exemption, will be the seventh female to compete on the PGA Tour. Here’s a look at first- and second-round tee times, per the Tour:

(Note: all times listed in EST.)

Thursday – No. 1 / Friday – No. 10

9:50 a.m. / 2:40 p.m.: Patrick Rodgers, Zecheng Dou, MJ Daffue

10:01 a.m. / 2:51 p.m.: Ryan Moore, Mark Hubbard, Aaron Rai

10:12 a.m. / 3:02 p.m.: Russell Knox, James Hahn, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

10:23 a.m. / 3:13 p.m.: Chez Reavie, Jim Herman, Tyler Duncan

10:34 a.m. / 3:24 p.m.: Lucas Herbert, Robert Streb, Andrew Landry

10:45 a.m. / 3:35 p.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Nico Echavarria, Chad Ramey

10:56 a.m. / 3:46 p.m.: Richy Werenski, Lanto Griffin, Brandt Snedeker

11:07 a.m. / 3:57 p.m.: Nate Lashley, C.T. Pan, Peter Malnati

11:18 a.m. / 4:08 p.m.: Jimmy Walker, Brian Stuard, Ben Martin

11:29 a.m. / 4:19 p.m.: Ludvig Aberg, Carl Yuan, Nicolai Hojgaard

11:40 a.m. / 4:30 p.m.: Augusto Núñez, Brandon Matthews, Isaiah Salinda

2:40 p.m. / 9:50 a.m.: Patton Kizzire, Jason Dufner, Callum Tarren

2:51 p.m. / 10:01 a.m.: Adam Long, Beau Hossler, Will Gordon

3:02 p.m. / 10:12 a.m.: Kevin Tway, Sam Stevens, Vince Whaley

3:13 p.m. / 10:23 a.m.: Luke List, Nick Taylor, Tom Kim

3:24 p.m. / 10:34 a.m.: Vincent Norrman, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk

3:35 p.m. / 10:45 a.m.: Erik van Rooyen, Cameron Champ, Martin Laird

3:46 p.m. / 10:56 a.m.: Henrik Norlander, Hayden Buckley, Tyson Alexander

3:57 p.m. / 11:07 a.m.: Michael Kim, S.H. Kim, Kevin Yu

4:08 p.m. / 11:18 a.m.: Matt NeSmith, Andrew Novak, Max McGreevy

4:19 p.m. / 11:29 a.m.: Kevin Roy, Trevor Werbylo, Lexi Thompson

4:30 p.m. / 11:40 a.m.: Scott Harrington, Brent Grant, Tim Widing

Thursday – No. 10 / Friday – No. 1