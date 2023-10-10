Tee times, pairings for Lexi Thompson, field for Rds. 1-2 at Shriners Open
Published October 10, 2023 04:54 PM
Lexi Thompson will tee off at 1:19 p.m. local time (4:19 p.m. EST) in the opening round of the Shriners Children’s Open.
She will play alongside Kevin Roy and Trevor Werbylo on the first two days at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada. They will then go out at 8:29 a.m. (11:29 a.m. EST) on Friday.
Thompson, in on a sponsor’s exemption, will be the seventh female to compete on the PGA Tour. Here’s a look at first- and second-round tee times, per the Tour:
(Note: all times listed in EST.)
Thursday – No. 1 / Friday – No. 10
- 9:50 a.m. / 2:40 p.m.: Patrick Rodgers, Zecheng Dou, MJ Daffue
- 10:01 a.m. / 2:51 p.m.: Ryan Moore, Mark Hubbard, Aaron Rai
- 10:12 a.m. / 3:02 p.m.: Russell Knox, James Hahn, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 10:23 a.m. / 3:13 p.m.: Chez Reavie, Jim Herman, Tyler Duncan
- 10:34 a.m. / 3:24 p.m.: Lucas Herbert, Robert Streb, Andrew Landry
- 10:45 a.m. / 3:35 p.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Nico Echavarria, Chad Ramey
- 10:56 a.m. / 3:46 p.m.: Richy Werenski, Lanto Griffin, Brandt Snedeker
- 11:07 a.m. / 3:57 p.m.: Nate Lashley, C.T. Pan, Peter Malnati
- 11:18 a.m. / 4:08 p.m.: Jimmy Walker, Brian Stuard, Ben Martin
- 11:29 a.m. / 4:19 p.m.: Ludvig Aberg, Carl Yuan, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 11:40 a.m. / 4:30 p.m.: Augusto Núñez, Brandon Matthews, Isaiah Salinda
- 2:40 p.m. / 9:50 a.m.: Patton Kizzire, Jason Dufner, Callum Tarren
- 2:51 p.m. / 10:01 a.m.: Adam Long, Beau Hossler, Will Gordon
- 3:02 p.m. / 10:12 a.m.: Kevin Tway, Sam Stevens, Vince Whaley
- 3:13 p.m. / 10:23 a.m.: Luke List, Nick Taylor, Tom Kim
- 3:24 p.m. / 10:34 a.m.: Vincent Norrman, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk
- 3:35 p.m. / 10:45 a.m.: Erik van Rooyen, Cameron Champ, Martin Laird
- 3:46 p.m. / 10:56 a.m.: Henrik Norlander, Hayden Buckley, Tyson Alexander
- 3:57 p.m. / 11:07 a.m.: Michael Kim, S.H. Kim, Kevin Yu
- 4:08 p.m. / 11:18 a.m.: Matt NeSmith, Andrew Novak, Max McGreevy
- 4:19 p.m. / 11:29 a.m.: Kevin Roy, Trevor Werbylo, Lexi Thompson
- 4:30 p.m. / 11:40 a.m.: Scott Harrington, Brent Grant, Tim Widing
Thursday – No. 10 / Friday – No. 1
- 9:50 a.m. / 2:40 p.m.: Robby Shelton, Austin Eckroat, Harrison Endycott
- 10:01 a.m. / 2:51 p.m.: Joseph Bramlett, Ben Griffin, Austin Smotherman
- 10:12 a.m. / 3:02 p.m.: Justin Suh, Taylor Montgomery, Harry Hall
- 10:23 a.m. / 3:13 p.m.: Akshay Bhatia, J.T. Poston, Eric Cole
- 10:34 a.m. / 3:24 p.m.: Si Woo Kim, Cam Davis, Scott Stallings
- 10:45 a.m. / 3:35 p.m.: Nick Hardy, Adam Svensson, Andrew Putnam
- 10:56 a.m. / 3:46 p.m.: Charley Hoffman, Zac Blair, Alex Smalley
- 11:07 a.m. / 3:57 p.m.: Chesson Hadley, Taylor Pendrith, Ben Taylor
- 11:18 a.m. / 4:08 p.m.: Sam Ryder, David Lipsky, Davis Thompson
- 11:29 a.m. / 4:19 p.m.: Austin Cook, Tommy Gainey, Matthias Schwab
- 11:40 a.m. / 4:30 p.m.: Trevor Cone, Kyle Westmoreland, Vijay Srinivasan
- 2:40 p.m. / 9:50 a.m.: Scott Piercy, Alex Noren, Doug Ghim
- 2:51 p.m. / 10:01 a.m.: Kevin Streelman, Carson Young, Paul Haley II
- 3:02 p.m. / 10:12 a.m.: Nick Watney, Doc Redman, Greyson Sigg
- 3:13 p.m. / 10:23 a.m.: Matt Wallace, K.H. Lee, J.J. Spaun
- 3:24 p.m. / 10:34 a.m.: Garrick Higgo, Stewart Cink, Joel Dahmen
- 3:35 p.m. / 10:45 a.m.: Davis Riley, Ryan Brehm, Webb Simpson
- 3:46 p.m. / 10:56 a.m.: Dylan Frittelli, Ryan Armour, Kramer Hickok
- 3:57 p.m. / 11:07 a.m.: Ryan Palmer, Adam Hadwin, Justin Lower
- 4:08 p.m. / 11:18 a.m.: Troy Merritt, Kelly Kraft, Matti Schmid
- 4:19 p.m. / 11:29 a.m.: Nicholas Lindheim, Tano Goya, Yuxin Lin
- 4:30 p.m. / 11:40 a.m.: Michael Gligic, Peter Kuest, Craig Hocknull