Here’s how women have fared in PGA Tour events

Lexi Thompson will become the seventh woman to compete in a PGA Tour event when she tees it up at next week’s Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Babe Didrikson Zaharias was the first to do so, in 1935, and Brittany Lincicome was the most recent, in 2018.

Others include Shirley Spork, Annika Sorenstam, Suzy Whaley and Michelle Wie West. Here’s a look at how they fared:

Babe Didrikson Zaharias

Arguably the greatest female athlete ever, Zaharias played in seven events on what is now the PGA Tour. She twice made the cut, in the 1945 Phoenix and Tucson Opens, and remains the only woman to make a cut on Tour. She also played three rounds in the ’45 L.A. Open, which had a 54-hole cut.

Aug 20, 2017; West Des Moines, IA, USA; A photo of Shirley Spork, one of the original 13 founders of the LPGA, during her playing days is seen on the final day of the Solheim Cup at the Des Moines Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kelsey Kremer/The Des Moines Register via USA TODAY NETWORK Kelsey Kremer-USA TODAY Sports

Shirley Spork

The LPGA co-founder competed in the 1952 Northern California-Reno Open. She finished 105th in the no-cut event.

Annika Sorenstam

Sorenstam, then the world’s best female player, received a sponsor’s invitation to play the 2003 Bank of America Colonial. Though there was some pushback from a few Tour members, and a heavy public/media interest, she acquitted herself well, shooting 71-74 to miss the cut by four shots.

CROMWELL, CT - JULY 25: Suzy Whaley answers media questions after she finished the second round of the Greater Hartford Open on July 25, 2003 at TPC at River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Getty Images

Suzy Whaley

The future PGA of America president qualified for the ’03 Greater Hartford Open by winning the 2002 Connecticut PGA Section Championship. She shot 75-78 to miss the cut. Whaley is the only female, outside of Zaharias (twice), to qualify to compete in a Tour event and not receive a sponsor’s exemption.

Michelle Wie tees off on the 14th hole Thursday, January 15, 2004 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. (Photo by A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images) WireImage

Michelle Wie West

As a 14-year-old amateur prodigy, Wie West was given a sponsor’s invitation to compete in the Sony Open in her native Hawaii. She shot 72-68 to miss the cut by one shot, with her second round the lowest score ever posted by a female in a Tour event. She played seven times more on Tour – all on sponsor’s exemptions – but never made the cut.

Brittany Lincicome

The two-time major champion received a sponsor’s invitation to play the 2018 Barbasol Championship. She missed the cut, shooting 78-71 (the second woman, after Wie West, to break par on Tour), but had a stretch of three consecutive birdies in her second round and a hole-out eagle.

