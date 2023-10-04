 Skip navigation
ucla-golf-2023-windy
UCLA women take down elite field for new head coach’s first win
Syndication: The Record
Week 5 Optimal Flex Plays: Breece Hall seems too good to be true
  • LawrenceBW.jpg Lawrence Jackson Jr.
    ,
  • LawrenceBW.jpg Lawrence Jackson Jr.
    ,
Ezequiel Tovar
MLB Team Roundup: Colorado Rockies

Top Clips

nbc_betmgm_week6_231004.jpg
Betting every matchup of the Big Ten Week 6 slate
nbc_pff_osumaryland_231004.jpg
Top impact players in Ohio State vs. Maryland
nbc_pff_ndlouisville_231004.jpg
Impact players in Notre Dame v. Louisville

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Here’s how women have fared in PGA Tour events

  
Published October 4, 2023 10:49 AM
PGA of America Archive

Babe Zaharias poses for a photo."nPhoto by Wilson Sportpix.(Photo by PGA of America via Getty Images)

PGA of America via Getty Images

Lexi Thompson will become the seventh woman to compete in a PGA Tour event when she tees it up at next week’s Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Babe Didrikson Zaharias was the first to do so, in 1935, and Brittany Lincicome was the most recent, in 2018.

Others include Shirley Spork, Annika Sorenstam, Suzy Whaley and Michelle Wie West. Here’s a look at how they fared:

Babe Didrikson Zaharias

Arguably the greatest female athlete ever, Zaharias played in seven events on what is now the PGA Tour. She twice made the cut, in the 1945 Phoenix and Tucson Opens, and remains the only woman to make a cut on Tour. She also played three rounds in the ’45 L.A. Open, which had a 54-hole cut.

LPGA: The Solheim Cup

Aug 20, 2017; West Des Moines, IA, USA; A photo of Shirley Spork, one of the original 13 founders of the LPGA, during her playing days is seen on the final day of the Solheim Cup at the Des Moines Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kelsey Kremer/The Des Moines Register via USA TODAY NETWORK

Kelsey Kremer-USA TODAY Sports

Shirley Spork

The LPGA co-founder competed in the 1952 Northern California-Reno Open. She finished 105th in the no-cut event.

sorenstam_1920_colonial03_10th_tee.jpg

Annika Sorenstam

Sorenstam, then the world’s best female player, received a sponsor’s invitation to play the 2003 Bank of America Colonial. Though there was some pushback from a few Tour members, and a heavy public/media interest, she acquitted herself well, shooting 71-74 to miss the cut by four shots.

Whaley answers media questions

CROMWELL, CT - JULY 25: Suzy Whaley answers media questions after she finished the second round of the Greater Hartford Open on July 25, 2003 at TPC at River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Suzy Whaley

The future PGA of America president qualified for the ’03 Greater Hartford Open by winning the 2002 Connecticut PGA Section Championship. She shot 75-78 to miss the cut. Whaley is the only female, outside of Zaharias (twice), to qualify to compete in a Tour event and not receive a sponsor’s exemption.

PGA TOUR - Sony Open in Hawaii - First Round

Michelle Wie tees off on the 14th hole Thursday, January 15, 2004 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. (Photo by A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

WireImage

Michelle Wie West

As a 14-year-old amateur prodigy, Wie West was given a sponsor’s invitation to compete in the Sony Open in her native Hawaii. She shot 72-68 to miss the cut by one shot, with her second round the lowest score ever posted by a female in a Tour event. She played seven times more on Tour – all on sponsor’s exemptions – but never made the cut.

Thumbnail

Brittany Lincicome

The two-time major champion received a sponsor’s invitation to play the 2018 Barbasol Championship. She missed the cut, shooting 78-71 (the second woman, after Wie West, to break par on Tour), but had a stretch of three consecutive birdies in her second round and a hole-out eagle.

Table of results, per PGA Tour records:

PlayerEventResultScores
Brittany Lincicome2018 Barbasol ChampionshipMC78-71--149
Michelle Wie West2008 Legends Reno-Tahoe OpenMC73-80--153
Michelle Wie West2007 Sony Open in HawaiiMC78-76--154
Michelle Wie West2006 84 LUMBER ClassicMC77-81--158
Michelle Wie West2006 John Deere ClassicWD77
Michelle Wie West2006 Sony Open in HawaiiMC79-68--147
Michelle Wie West2005 John Deere ClassicMC70-71--141
Michelle Wie West2005 Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-74--149
Michelle Wie West2004 Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68--140
Suzy Whaley2003 Greater Hartford OpenMC75-78--153
Annika Sorenstam2003 Bank of America ColonialMC71-74--145
Shirley Spork1952 Northern California-Reno Open105 (no cut)77-80-77-80--314
Babe Didrikson Zaharias1946 Los Angeles OpenWD81-81--162
Babe Didrikson Zaharias1945 Tucson Open42Round scores not listed
Babe Didrikson Zaharias1945 Phoenix Open3377-72-75-80--304
Babe Didrikson Zaharias1945 Los Angeles OpenMC (54-hole cut)76-81-79--236
Babe Didrikson Zaharias1938 Los Angeles OpenMC81-84--165
Babe Didrikson Zaharias1937 Chicago OpenWD86
Babe Didrikson Zaharias1935 The Cascades OpenMC86-88--174