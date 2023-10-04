Lexi Thompson receives sponsor exemption into PGA Tour’s Vegas event

Lexi Thompson next week will become the seventh woman to play in a PGA Tour event after receiving a sponsor exemption into the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas, according to published reports.

Thompson, 28, will join the likes of Annika Sorenstam and Michelle Wie West to compete against the men at the Tour level. She’s the first to do since Brittany Lincicome at the 2018 Barbasol Championship.

It’s been a rough year on the course for Thompson, an 11-time tour winner who enters this week at No. 114 on the LPGA’s season-long points standings and is in danger of losing her card.

Thompson has shown flashes of improved play of late, however, with a 3-1 performance at the Solheim Cup and a tie for eighth in her most recent LPGA start.

“I’m hopeful that my ability to play with the men next week at the Shriners Children’s Open sends a great message to the young women that you can chase your dream regardless of how hard it is,” Thompson said in a statement to ESPN.

An official announcement was expected later Wednesday.

Last year, TPC Summerlin played to 7,255 yards and a par 71. Tom Kim won the event at 24 under par.

Thompson has long blazed her own path, competing against the men in the QBE Shootout, a silly-season event in which last year she teamed up with Maverick McNealy. She qualified for the U.S. Women’s Open at age 12, and she became, at the time, the youngest winner in LPGA history when she captured the 2011 Navistar LPGA Classic as a 16-year-old. Her two brothers, Nicolas and Curtis, have held Tour cards.

Babe Zaharias in 1945 remains the only female to make a cut in a Tour event.