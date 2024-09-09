Ten players lock up Korn Ferry Tour cards on Sunday, including a dominant No. 1

Ten players received their 2025 Korn Ferry Tour cards on Sunday following the PGA Tour of Americas’ season finale.

Leading the pack was Johnny Keefer, who turned pro out of Baylor earlier this summer. Keefer proceeded to post eight top-5 finishes, including a win and four runners-up, to lock up full exempt status on the KFT next season.

The other nine players to clinch exempt status were, in order: Frederick Kjettrup, Matthew Anderson, Barend Botha, Clay Feagler, Will Cannon, Harry Hillier, Sandy Scott, Ryan Burnett and Ian Holt. Anderson and Hillier had already clinched conditional KFT status as the top two players in the Latin America swing earlier this season. All 10 players will also be exempt into the final stage of PGA Tour Q-School, where they can compete for PGA Tour cards.

Cannon, Scott and Holt moved into the top 10 in points at the Fortinet Cup Championship in Caledon, Ontario.

Cannon beat Scott by a shot for the title after closing with a 1-under 69. It was the 30-year-old UAB product’s first PGA Tour-sanctioned victory. Cannon played two seasons on the KFT, in 2019 and 2020-21 before losing his card. According to Monday Q Info, Cannon quit professional golf a couple years ago to take a warehouse job because he was out of money. A sponsor then backed him this year to give his golf career another go. Also, former pro golfer Willy Wilcox revealed that Cannon’s dad, John, is terminally ill with cancer.