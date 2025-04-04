 Skip navigation
Cooper Flagg
Duke freshman star Cooper Flagg named the AP men’s college basketball player of the year
Chris Collins
Northwestern and Chris Collins agree to contract extension through 2030
Rick Pitino Bruce Pearl
St. John’s’ Rick Pitino, Auburn’s Bruce Pearl share AP coach of the year honors, 1st tie in history of award

nbc_roto_crews_250404.jpg
What to make of Crews’ early struggles with Nats
nbc_roto_neto_250404.jpg
Stash Angels’ Neto in fantasy right away
nbc_roto_jazz_250404.jpg
Chisholm Jr. becoming ‘true superstar’ with NYY

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Is Morant a victim in gun celebration discourse?

April 4, 2025 11:47 AM
Grizzlies beat writer Damichael Cole talks with Dan Patrick about Ja Morant's gun celebration and whether the NBA will do anything significant regarding Morant's use.

nbc_dps_chrisrusso_250404.jpg
19:23
How Duke could fall to Houston in the Final Four
nbc_dps_jamorant_250404.jpg
08:25
Morant uses finger gun gesture again after warning
nbc_dps_dponjamorant_250403.jpg
06:58
Morant is in the news for all the wrong reasons
nbc_dps_waynegretzkyalexovechkin_250403.jpg
07:10
Ovechkin ‘enhances’ Gretzky’s greatness
nbc_dps_carmeloanthonyknicksjersey_250403.jpg
05:43
Should Knicks retire Anthony’s number?
nbc_dps_jimnantzinterview_250403.jpg
19:49
Nantz: Wouldn’t trade the Masters for anything
nbc_dps_dponmicahparsons_250402.jpg
05:40
Jones’ philosophy on marquee players is ‘flawed’
nbc_dps_dponstephcurrynikolajokic_250402.jpg
04:56
Unpacking historic night for Curry, Jokic
eagles_tushpush.jpg
16:46
Eagles will dominate regardless of tush push
nbc_dps_brockpurdy_250402.jpg
07:16
Does Purdy deserve a big contract from 49ers?
cam_mpx.jpg
11:17
Sanchez: Ward has ‘X-factor’ among NFL draft QBs
yankees.jpg
12:05
Why ‘torpedo bats’ will become MLB’s ‘new normal’
dukeproctorflagg.jpg
17:21
Lefkoe: Final Four is going to be ‘incredible’
tush.jpg
07:32
Inside tush push debate at owners’ meetings
nbc_dps_gilbertarenasinterview_250331.jpg
19:04
Arenas: Parents shouldn’t use Flagg as ‘blueprint’
nbc_dps_elite8recap_250331.jpg
07:05
Florida surges vs. Tech; Duke clamps Alabama
nbc_dps_sethgreenberg_250331.jpg
12:07
Why an all-No. 1 seed Final Four is ‘a good thing’
nbc_dps_batrules_250331.jpg
02:28
Yankees ‘torpedo-barrel’ bats drawing attention
nbc_dps_jonscheyer_250331.jpg
08:59
Duke ‘hungry for more’ entering Final Four
nbc_dps_dponcooperflagg_250328.jpg
06:42
Flagg could be a unique NBA draft prospect
FlaggDPS.jpg
12:29
Kellogg: Flagg ‘as advertised’ in win over Arizona
cooper_flagg.jpg
19:54
‘Unfair’ to compare Flagg to current NBA player
nbc_dps_wallyszczerbiakinterview_250327.jpg
12:12
Szczerbiak: Transfer portal ‘is better’ for NCAA
nbc_dps_dponlebron_250327.jpg
15:25
Unpacking LeBron’s ‘odd’ interview on McAfee Show
dodgerskurkjian.jpg
12:34
Are the star-studded Dodgers good for MLB?
nbc_dps_sankey_250327.jpg
14:43
Sankey: SEC a ‘shining example of decision-making’
nbc_dps_dponcbbtransferportal_250326.jpg
15:36
Is transfer portal activity at ‘an alarming rate?’
nbc_dps_wilsonwinston_250326.jpg
06:31
How will Russ-Jameis dynamic work with Giants?
nbc_dps_brownsdraft_250326.jpg
07:07
Are Browns sold on drafting Shedeur?
nbc_dps_erniejohnson_250326.jpg
18:56
Johnson: NCAA need ‘limitations’ on NIL

nbc_roto_crews_250404.jpg
01:07
What to make of Crews’ early struggles with Nats
nbc_roto_neto_250404.jpg
01:02
Stash Angels’ Neto in fantasy right away
nbc_roto_jazz_250404.jpg
01:01
Chisholm Jr. becoming ‘true superstar’ with NYY
nbc_roto_dukehouston_250404.jpg
01:32
Focus on the under in Duke vs. Houston matchup
nbc_roto_floridaauburn_250404.jpg
01:30
Florida-Auburn worth first-half bet in Final Four
nbc_pl_kdbtop10goals_250404.jpg
02:31
KDB set to leave Man City: Relive his top PL goals
nbc_pft_goffgrowth_250404.jpg
02:37
How will Goff continue to grow without Johnson?
nbc_pft_packersproposal_250404.jpg
04:20
GB reportedly is adjusting tush push ban proposal
nbc_pft_treymcbride_250404.jpg
01:31
Cardinals sign McBride to four-year extension
nbc_pft_mcdaniels_250404.jpg
03:09
McDaniels acknowledges period of adjustment in NE
draft.jpg
11:04
PFT Draft: Most intriguing backup QB situations
nbc_pft_dak_250404.jpg
03:22
Analyzing Prescott’s value coming off injury
nbc_pft_micahparsonsdeal_250404.jpg
07:43
Why Jones is dragging his feet on Parsons’ deal
nbc_pft_miltoncowboys_250404.jpg
09:26
Why Milton trade is a win-win for him, Cowboys
nbc_pft_raidersdraftplans_250404.jpg
09:49
How Smith’s extension affects Raiders’ draft plans
nbc_pft_genosmithextension_250404.jpg
12:20
Unpacking Smith’s extension with the Raiders
nbc_nas_darlingtonpicks_250403.jpg
01:35
NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington fantasy favorites
nbc_golf_spiethreax_250403.jpg
03:14
Spieth ‘very pleased’ with first round at Valero
nbc_golf_lgpatmobilerd2_250403.jpg
09:59
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 2
nbc_pl_2rob_caicedov2_250403.jpg
01:25
Caicedo ‘living up to his fee’ with Chelsea
nbc_pl_2rob_pereirav2_250403.jpg
02:05
Pereira is turning things around with Wolves
oly_swm100bu_maximegroussettyr_250403.jpg
04:32
Grousset bests Urlando in thrilling 100m butterfly
nbc_golf_valerord1_250403.jpg
10:15
Highlights: Valero Texas Open 2025, Round 1
nbc_golf_speithbirdie_250403.jpg
01:24
Spieth pitch shot leads to birdie on 17 at Valero
nbc_pl_update_250403.jpg
17:59
PL Update: Chelsea get last laugh against Spurs
nbc_pl_enzointv_250403.jpg
04:27
Maresca: Caicedo ‘one of the best’ in the world
nbc_pl_chetotv2_250403.jpg
11:24
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Tottenham Hotspur MWK 30
nbc_pl_madders_250403.jpg
02:01
Maddison says Spurs’ loss to Chelsea ‘hurts a lot’
nbc_pl_angestudio_250403.jpg
09:26
Postecoglou calls Spurs ‘a work in progress’
nbc_pl_chetotreaction_250403.jpg
04:01
Chelsea take down ‘off the rails’ Spurs