Fantasy baseball two-start pitchers: Garrett Crochet headlines the intriguing options for week of April 7

Hello and welcome to the second edition of our weekly two-start pitcher article for the 2025 MLB season.

I’ll be here every Friday to highlight some of the best two-start pitcher options in fantasy baseball leagues for the upcoming week, as well as some streaming options to keep in mind.

Thinking ahead with your weekly strategy can give you an advantage on the waiver wire and hopefully be a difference-maker in the standings at the end of the season.

This is a living document, so we’ll update the options below as the weekend moves along. Without further ado, let’s dig into the options for the week of April 7.

Going Twice…

Note: Probable pitchers as of Friday, April 4, and are subject to change.

American League

Strong Plays

Garrett Crochet (vs. Blue Jays, @ White Sox)

This one is probably the biggest no-brainer on the board this week. Crochet was drafted as a top-three starting pitcher by the end of draft season and he has posted a minuscule 1.38 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and a 12/3 K/BB ratio over 13 innings through his first two starts. He gets a decent matchup ag home against the Jays and then gets to battle the hapless White Sox in Chicago. He’s perhaps the top overall starting pitcher on the board this week and should be started with confidence in all formats.

Cole Ragans (vs. Twins, @ Guardians)

Ragans was drafted to be the ace of your fantasy staff in most circumstances (possibly as a strong SP2 in others), so you’re starting him almost every week without question. His first two-start week is no exception to that rule, especially since neither matchup is very frightening. He should pile up 10+ strikeouts on the week with a very good chance at earning his first victory of the season.

Logan Gilbert (vs. Astros, vs. Rangers)

Another one that you shouldn’t overthink. Gilbert was drafted to be your ace in most fantasy leagues and he should be started every week in nearly all formats. His matchups aren’t overly imposing and he gets the added benefit of both starts being at Safeco Field in Seattle. He should be started with full confidence.

Casey Mize (vs. Yankees, @ Twins)

The former top overall pick looked very impressive during Grapefruit League play with his revamped splitter and he carried that over to an outstanding season debut against the Mariners this past week. The matchup against the Yankees isn’t ideal, but getting to face them in the spacious confines of Comerica Park helps to mute the home run risk. There’s nothing scary about taking on the Twins right now. It may be aggressive ranking him as a strong play after only one good performance, but I’m starting Mize with complete confidence in all formats this week.

Pablo Lopez (@ Royals, vs. Tigers)

Lopez is another starter that you’re going to be using nearly 100% of the time this season, so in his first two-start week in a couple of very strong matchups, you’re obviously going to be starting him. He gets a couple of tough matchups in opposing pitchers though, battling Cole Ragans and Casey Mize, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see him go through the week without earning a victory. Still, he should pile up strikeouts and is worth using in all leagues.

Carlos Rodon (@ Tigers, vs. Giants)

The 32-year-old southpaw has had one great start and one decent start to open the 2025 season, compiling a 3.97 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and a 12/6 K/BB ratio across 11 1/3 innings. He starts off his two-start week with a terrific matchup against the Tigers at Comerica Park and finishes up by taking on a powerful Giants’ offense at Yankee Stadium. There’s ratio risk involved with that second start, but overall they are strong matchups for Rodon for the upcoming week. The strikeouts should certainly be there with decent enough win equity that you should be comfortable starting him in all leagues.

Shane Baz (vs. Angels, vs. Braves)

Baz was brilliant in his 2025 season debut, amassing a career-high 10 strikeouts over six shutout innings against the Pirates, looking like he’s finally going to deliver on his long-held promise. He draws a strong matchup to start the week, taking on the right-handed heavy Angels at home before welcoming in a struggling Braves’ offense. If he’s on your pitching staff, he should be started for what on paper looks like a terrific two-start week.

Nathan Eovaldi (@ Cubs, @ Mariners)

Eovaldi has certainly looked the part of an ace through his first two starts of the season. He racked up nine strikeouts over six innings of two-run ball against the Red Sox before delivering the season’s first complete game shut out his last time out against the Reds in Cincinnati. You shouldn’t even worry about any fatigue from that last outing as he threw only 99 pitches in that outstanding performance. Taking on the Cubs at Wrigley isn’t ideal, but finishing the week with the Mariners in Seattle is. Decent shot at a win, plenty of strikeouts and limited ratio damage, all point to Eovaldi being a terrific play for his two-start week.

Decent Plays

Zach Eflin (@ Diamondbacks, vs. Blue Jays)

Eflin has delivered quality starts in each of his first two outings to kick off the 2025 season, though he has amassed only seven strikeouts in those outings. He draws a difficult matchup in that first start, having to take on the Diamondbacks (and Zac Gallen) in Arizona before finishing up the week by battling the Blue Jays at home. He’s fine, and in 15-teamers you don’t think twice about rolling him out there. In 12’s though, it’s possible that you have more worthwhile options that you’d want to use instead.

Shane Smith (@ Guardians, vs. Red Sox)

It’s only been one start, but I like what I have seen so far from the 25-year-old rookie right-hander. Wins are going to be difficult to come by pitching for the White Sox, though his pitching matchups aren’t bad in this one – taking on Logan Allen and Tanner Houck. I think you can expect him to get somewhere between eight and ten strikeouts for the week and the ratio risk feels muted with one of those starts coming against the light-hitting Guardians. He may not be worth it in 10 or 12 teamers, but I’d start Smith with confidence in 15-team leagues.

Logan Allen (vs. White Sox, vs. Royals)

Sometimes the matchups almost mean more to me than the pitcher themselves. Allen struggled badly in his first start of the season, giving up four runs over 5 1/3 innings against the Padres in San Diego with only one strikeout. He should be set up for success this week though, drawing a pair of terrific matchups at home in the White Sox and the Royals. The chances of earning a win in that second start will be muted as he opposes Cole Ragans, but he should be a favorite in the first start. If you’re looking to add a start to the mix this coming week by streaming a double, Allen should be a viable option.

Tanner Houck (vs. Blue Jays, @ White Sox)

While he gets the same matchups as his rotation-mate Garrett Crochet, Houck hasn’t pitched quite as well in the early going, so he’s not an absolute must-start for me. Assuming that he gets both of those starts – especially the weekend tilt against the White Sox – he’s probably worth trotting out in all 15-team formats and isn’t a bad option in 12’s either, just be aware that there is some ratio risk involved with this one.

Hayden Wesneski (@ Mariners, vs. Angels)

Wesneski is another player that I was very high on coming into the season and that hasn’t changed after one start. While he allowed three runs in a loss to the Giants, it came with a 1.00 WHIP and six punchouts over five innings. He draws two very good matchups taking on the Mariners in Seattle and the Angels at home and I’m starting him without hesitation in all leagues.

Simeon Woods Richardson (@ Royals, vs. Tigers)

Woods Richardson is the type of pitcher that will be streamed for most of his two-start weeks on the season but will rarely be used for single starts. That’s just the nature of the game sometimes. This week though, he gets a terrific draw taking on the Royals in Kansas City and then a home date against the depleted Tigers’ offense. He punched out five batters over four innings in his first start of the season and should challenge for 10+ strikeouts in this double dip. He’d be one of my top targets for the week if available on the waiver wire.

At Your Own Risk

Luis Severino (vs. Padres, vs. Mets)

I’ll be honest, this one scares me quite a bit. Severino dominated on Opening Day against the Mariners in Seattle, but gave up five runs in a loss against the Cubs his next time out. It’s a small sample, but we have seen the A’s new ballpark in West Sacramento function as one of the top offensive environments in the league so far, and welcoming in a pair of very strong offenses doesn’t seem like a recipe for success. If you need the strikeouts, maybe you could roll the dice here, just understand that Severino is unlikely to be a favorite to win in either of these starts and the potential for him to blow up your ratios is very real.

Michael Lorenzen (vs. Twins, @ Guardians)

Despite the decent matchups, I have concerns over trying to stream Michael Lorenzen this week. He struggled in his first start of the season against a slumping Brewers’ offense in Milwaukee, posting a 5.06 ERA and 1.50 WHIP across 5 1/3 innings, though he did record seven strikeouts. If I absolutely felt like I needed to add starts in a 15-team league, I could see myself looking his way further down my bid lists, but he won’t be a player that I’m actively looking to acquire for next week.

Kyle Hendricks (@ Rays, @ Astros)

Hendricks is one of those pitchers who always seems to be available to pick up for his two-start weeks, while no fantasy managers ever trot him out for a single start regardless of matchups. He actually looked sharp in his first start, allowing two runs on seven hits with a 4/0 K/BB ratio over six frames against the Cardinals. The matchup against the Rays doesn’t scare me, though I cringe thinking what the Astros could do to him with their short porch in left field. I can understand why you may want to gamble here in deeper leagues, I’ll most likely be staying away though.

Jose Berrios (@ Red Sox, @ Orioles)

Berrios has flashed extreme inconsistency through his first two starts of the season, which is pretty much what we have come to expect from him throughout the years. It’s not going to get any easier in his two-start week though, taking on a pair of very strong offenses on the road – both of which are divisional opponents who are very familiar with his work. Personally, if I have anything close to a better option, I’d probably sit this one out and avoid blowing up my ratios even further to open the 2025 campaign.

Easton Lucas (@ Red Sox, @ Orioles)

Lucas pitched very well in his first start with the Jays, firing five innings of shutout baseball in a victory over the Nationals. If the matchups were stronger, I’d be all aboard rolling him out for this two-start week, but the opponents matter. Taking on two very strong offenses on the road in hitter’s parks isn’t ideal. There’s also the added risk of the Jays shifting their rotation around and Lucas potentially missing his second start of the week or having it pushed back. If you want to try to ride the wave of his strong first start, be my guest. It’s too risky for my blood though.

National League

Strong Plays

Chris Sale (vs. Phillies, @ Rays)

The reigning National League Cy Young award winner hasn’t looked like an ace through his first two starts – allowing three earned runs over five innings in each – though his 12/1 K/BB ratio has been terrific and he has taken on two of the top offenses in the league (Padres and Dodgers) both on the road. He’s going to be just fine and this looks like a great week for him to start to get those ratios back in line. He should be started in all formats without question.

Zac Gallen (vs. Orioles, vs. Brewers)

Fresh off of a brilliant outing against the Yankees on Wednesday night, Gallen gets his first two-start week of the season. While the Orioles are a strong offense, getting to face them at home isn’t quite as scary, and the Brewers have been in a major funk to begin the 2025 campaign. You drafted Gallen to be a large part of your starting rotation, so you have to roll him out for two start weeks – especially when the matchups aren’t anything to shy away from.

Zack Wheeler (@ Braves, @Cardinals)

You almost certainly drafted Wheeler to be your ace in most fantasy leagues and you are starting him every week if he’s healthy. There’s nothing in the risk profile this week to suggest that you should do anything differently. Enjoy the extra strikeouts and the greater win equity from having a two-start week from your horse instead of a single start.

Hunter Greene (@ Giants, vs. Pirates)

I admittedly wasn’t very high on Greene entering fantasy drafts this season, as I’m worried the extreme velocity that he throws at is going to eventually lead to injury. While he’s healthy though, fantasy managers should start him with confidence most weeks. This first two-start week is no exception, as he draws strong matchups against the Giants in San Francisco and then the Pirates at home. He has been brilliant through his first two starts, posting a 2.25 ERA, 0.67 WHIP and a 16/2 K/BB ratio over 12 frames yet he’s still in search of his first victory. I’d be very surprised if he didn’t get into the win column this week.

Dustin May (@ Nationals, vs. Cubs)

May was brilliant in his first start of the 2025 season, striking out six batters over five shutout innings in a no-decision against the Braves. His win equity is through the roof pitching on the Dodgers, so it would be surprising if he didn’t come away with at least one victory this week. The way that the Cubs have been swinging the bats makes the second start somewhat concerning from a ratio perspective, but it’s a risk that’s definitely worth taking. Start May with confidence in all formats next week.

Kodai Senga (vs. Marlins, @ Athletics)

When he has been healthy, Senga has provided nothing but strong results during his time with the Mets, so there’s no reason to expect anything otherwise when he’s actually taking the hill. This week specifically though, he draws two of the best possible matchups that you can get – taking on the Marlins at home and then the Athletics in Sacramento. He should be considered an elite option this week and should be started in every single format.

Michael King (@ Athletics, vs. Rockies)

Another pitcher that should be a no-brainer every week. King was drafted to be a major part of your fantasy squad’s rotation and he should be started without question for most weeks (maybe sitting for a single start against the Dodgers). It’s simply an added bonus that the matchups are strong this week. Start him with full confidence and reap the rewards this week.

Decent Plays

Freddy Peralta (@ Rockies, @ Diamondbacks)

I know that you should always start your studs and not overthink it, but these matchups for Peralta this week should at least have you considering alternatives in shallower leagues. While he has been great through his first two starts on the season, taking on the Rockies at Coors Field and the Diamondbacks in Arizona is about as tough as it can get for a two-start week. He’ll still give you the strikeouts either way, and even at Coors Field he’s going to be a favorite to earn a victory in that first start on Tuesday. I’m still starting him in 15’s and probably would in 12’s as well, just understand that the risk for ratio damage is higher this week than it normally would be for the Brewers’ ace.

Logan Webb (vs. Reds, @ Yankees)

For most weeks, Webb should be a staple in fantasy lineups. There’s at least some reason for pause this week, as he draws a couple of very difficult matchups. The Reds’ offense can be frightening at times – even though they have struggled for their last three games. Battling the Yankees and their torpedo bats at Yankee Stadium has been a recipe for disaster for many starting pitchers already this season. In most leagues, you’re not going to have enough better options to be able to sit Webb for a tough two-start week. Just know that he’s not positioned as well for success as he normally is and the risk of a blowup in either of those two starts is present. I’d still start him, but I’d be hoping for good results rather than expecting them.

Matthew Liberatore (@ Pirates, vs. Phillies)

One of my favorite starts of the week, and a player that I targeted last week to pick up for his two-start week, is Matthew Liberatore. The talented 25-year-old southpaw posted a quality start in his first start of the season against the Angels, posting a 1.00 WHIP and striking out four over his six frames. He draws a terrific matchup to start the two-step, battling the Pirates in Pittsburgh before welcoming in the Phillies in his final start. At least for that one, his handedness mutes the overall power potential for Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper. If he’s available on the waiver wire in your league, he makes for a strong streaming option for this two-start week.

At Your Own Risk

Justin Steele (vs. Rangers, @ Dodgers)

If you would’ve told me before the season started that I’d have trepidation over starting Justin Steele for his first two-start week of the season, I doubt that I would have believed you, but here we are. Despite being 2-1 through his first three outings he holds a troublesome 6.89 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and a 13/3 K/BB ratio over 15 2/3 innings while serving up a league-leading five home runs. If the matchups were strong, I’d have more confidence in using him, but the Rangers are a powerful offense that could give him trouble at Wrigley Field and we’ve already seen what the Dodgers did against him in the Tokyo Series. In deeper leagues you can try it if you don’t have better options, just know that there’s ratio risk involved.

Kyle Freeland (vs. Brewers, @ Padres)

I would have liked to move Freeland up to the decent start section given how well he has pitched in his first two outings (2.13 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 10/0 K/BB ratio over 12 2/3 innings), but the matchups prevented me from doing so. As poor as the Brewers’ offense has been in the early going, having to battle them at Coors Field doesn’t seem ideal. That second start on the road against the Padres is also a bit terrifying. There’s a chance that he continues his early-season success and winds up with a victory, eight strikeouts and decent ratios this week, but there’s plenty of risk involved. If you’re a gambler and want to roll the dice though, be my guest.

Connor Gillispie (@ Mets, vs. Nationals)

The 27-year-old right-hander has surprisingly pitched well through his first two big league starts, compiling a 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and a 10/4 K/BB ratio over 10 innings of work. Can that continue through his first two-start week of the season? I’m skeptical. For starters, he’s getting by with an average fastball velocity of just 92.2 mph. He has produced an opponent’s xBA of only .184 through his first two starts, and I have to think that regresses towards the mean this week. There’s a blow up coming in the near future, and you don’t want it to happen while he’s in your fantasy lineup. Also, if it comes during that first start against the Mets, he could easily get bumped from that second start.

Thomas Harrington (vs. Cardinals, @ Reds)

This one is working under the assumption that Harrington draws another start for the Pirates on Monday – which has yet to be confirmed. After getting lit up in his first career start, there’s always a chance that they send him back to Triple-A Indianapolis for more seasoning. They could also roll Paul Skenes on regular rest on Monday, which would give him the two-start week instead. That’s not even taking into account the extreme ratio risk that Harrington would provide if he does indeed get the two-step. I’d save myself the headache and just avoid the situation entirely.

Trevor Williams (vs. Dodgers, @ Marlins)

This is a tough one for me. I actually like Trevor Williams and drafted him in a couple of leagues this spring. I think he’s underrated and worth using for most two-start weeks. Taking on the Dodgers in that first start is about as bad as it gets though, though he gets redemption with a start against the Marlins in Miami to finish the week. Williams struggled against the Blue Jays in Toronto in his first start of the season, so I understand why fantasy managers wouldn’t want to take the gamble on the scary two-start week that’s on tap. I just can’t guarantee that I’ll be able to stay away in some 15-teamers where I’m light on starters and need the volume.

Streamer City

Here are a couple of my hand-picked streaming options for the upcoming week that are readily available in most fantasy leagues. I’ll track these results throughout the season so you can see how my recommendations have performed.

American League

Carlos Carrasco (@ Tigers - Tuesday 4/8)

I’m going to continue to pick on my hometown squad with the depleted offense that they’re rolling out right now, especially when they are at home. Carrasco pitched decently in his first start against a tough Diamondbacks lineup and he has racked up seven strikeouts through his first 7 1/3 innings on the season. He’s rostered in just 1% of all Yahoo leagues and looks like a decent streamer — with the possibility to stick around for a two-step the next week.

National League

Erick Fedde (@ Pirates - Wednesday 4/9)

Fedde was outstanding in his first start of the 2025 campaign — and most of the 2024 season — yet he still gets very little respect from the fantasy community. He could get blown up on Friday which would make me feel worse heading into next week’s single, but I’m rolling him out against the Pirates in any place that I have him. He’s rostered in only 27% of all Yahoo leagues.

Last Week’s Review

Jonathan Cannon (@ Tigers – Friday 4/4)

Nothing to review here yet, Cannon is taking on the Tigers in their home opener on Friday afternoon. Will be back to update once that one is completed.

Landen Roupp (@ Astros – Tuesday 4/1)

The right-hander had allowed just one run through his first four innings, but ultimately surrendered three runs in four-plus innings of work in a no-decision. He did rack up eight strikeouts though, which are still helpful for fantasy purposes. Apologies for the ratio damage though.