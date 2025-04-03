Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2025: Final-round tee times, pairings
The final round of the sixth Augusta National Women’s Amateur will take place Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club.
Thirty-two players made the cut after two rounds at Champions Retreat Golf Club in nearby Evans, Georgia. All 71 players in the initial field are allowed to play a practice round Friday at ANGC (as well as the Par 3 course).
Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for Saturday at Augusta National (all times EDT):
- 7:50 a.m.: Achiraya Sriwong, Caitlyn Macnab
- 8 a.m.: Ko Kurabayashi, Kelly Xu
- 8:10 a.m.: Mamika Shinchi, Emma McMyler
- 8:20 a.m.: Scarlett Schremmer, Eila Galitsky
- 8:30 a.m.: Caroline Canales, Carolina Melgrati
- 8:40 a.m.: Carolina Lopez-Chacarra, Anna Davis
- 8:50 a.m.: Nora Sundberg, Louise Rydqvist
- 9 a.m.: Farah O’Keefe, Gianna Clemente
- 9:10 a.m.: Minseo Jung, Elise Lee
- 9:20 a.m.: Paula Martin Sampedro, Catherine Park
- 9:30 a.m.: Kary Hollenbaugh, Amanda Sambach
- 9:40 a.m.: Jasmine Koo, Mackenzie Lee
- 9:50 a.m.: Meja Ortengren, Emma Kaisa Bunch
- 10 a.m.: Megha Ganne, Asterisk Talley
- 10:10 a.m.: Carla Bernat Escuder, Andrea Revuelta
- 10:20 a.m.: Kiara Romero, Lottie Woad