Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2025: Final-round tee times, pairings

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round One
Amid flurry of seconds, Kiara Romero heads to Augusta National tied for lead, ready to buck trend
Supercross San Diego Round 3
Jason Anderson out of the remainder of Supercross with ‘ongoing health concerns’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2025 Rd 09 Indianapolis Joey Savatgy jumps.JPG
Joey Savatgy returns to Supercross in Foxborough
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_enzointv_250403.jpg
Maresca: Caicedo ‘one of the best’ in the world
nbc_pl_madders_250403.jpg
Maddison says Spurs’ loss to Chelsea ‘hurts a lot’
nbc_pl_angestudio_250403.jpg
Postecoglou calls Spurs ‘a work in progress’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round One
Amid flurry of seconds, Kiara Romero heads to Augusta National tied for lead, ready to buck trend
Supercross San Diego Round 3
Jason Anderson out of the remainder of Supercross with ‘ongoing health concerns’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2025 Rd 09 Indianapolis Joey Savatgy jumps.JPG
Joey Savatgy returns to Supercross in Foxborough
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_enzointv_250403.jpg
Maresca: Caicedo ‘one of the best’ in the world
nbc_pl_madders_250403.jpg
Maddison says Spurs’ loss to Chelsea ‘hurts a lot’
nbc_pl_angestudio_250403.jpg
Postecoglou calls Spurs ‘a work in progress’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2025: Final-round tee times, pairings

  
Published April 3, 2025 06:07 PM

The final round of the sixth Augusta National Women’s Amateur will take place Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club.

Thirty-two players made the cut after two rounds at Champions Retreat Golf Club in nearby Evans, Georgia. All 71 players in the initial field are allowed to play a practice round Friday at ANGC (as well as the Par 3 course).

Here’s a look at the tee times and pairings for Saturday at Augusta National (all times EDT; click here for how to watch):

  • 7:50 a.m.: Achiraya Sriwong, Caitlyn Macnab
  • 8 a.m.: Ko Kurabayashi, Kelly Xu
  • 8:10 a.m.: Mamika Shinchi, Emma McMyler
  • 8:20 a.m.: Scarlett Schremmer, Eila Galitsky
  • 8:30 a.m.: Caroline Canales, Carolina Melgrati
  • 8:40 a.m.: Carolina Lopez-Chacarra, Anna Davis
  • 8:50 a.m.: Nora Sundberg, Louise Rydqvist
  • 9 a.m.: Farah O’Keefe, Gianna Clemente
  • 9:10 a.m.: Minseo Jung, Elise Lee
  • 9:20 a.m.: Paula Martin Sampedro, Catherine Park
  • 9:30 a.m.: Kary Hollenbaugh, Amanda Sambach
  • 9:40 a.m.: Jasmine Koo, Mackenzie Lee
  • 9:50 a.m.: Meja Ortengren, Emma Kaisa Bunch
  • 10 a.m.: Megha Ganne, Asterisk Talley
  • 10:10 a.m.: Carla Bernat Escuder, Andrea Revuelta
  • 10:20 a.m.: Kiara Romero, Lottie Woad