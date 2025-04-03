Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2025: Final-round tee times, pairings

The final round of the sixth Augusta National Women’s Amateur will take place Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club.

Thirty-two players made the cut after two rounds at Champions Retreat Golf Club in nearby Evans, Georgia. All 71 players in the initial field are allowed to play a practice round Friday at ANGC (as well as the Par 3 course).

Here’s a look at the tee times and pairings for Saturday at Augusta National (all times EDT; click here for how to watch):