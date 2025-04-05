 Skip navigation
2025 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, LIVE: Scores, results, leaderboard, updates, highlights from final round

Follow the final round at Augusta National Golf Club with our live blog.

 • Live Updates
Updated 
Inside Augusta National Women's Amateur standings
April 4, 2025 02:30 PM
Setting the stage for the final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur.

The final round of the sixth Augusta National Women’s Amateur is underway at Augusta National Golf Club with Lottie Woad looking to successfully defend her title among the field of 32 players who made the cut.

Follow the action with our live blog (Augusta National Women’s Amateur leaderboard):

Updates
Lottie Woad birdies first hole

The defending champion hits her approach shot at the first hole inside 10 feet and coverts the birdie putt. Meanwhile, overnight co-leader Kiara Romero makes bogey for a two-shot swing.

SCORES:
1. Lottie Woad: -10 (1)
2. Asterisk Talley: -9 (2)
T3. Kiara Romero: -8 (1)
T3. Three others at -8
First-nine 31 for Eila Galitsky

The Thai standout birdied Nos. 3, 6 and 7, then eagled the par-5 eighth. She’s turns at 7 under for the tournament, two off the lead.
Talley holes out for eagle on first hole!

The 16-year-old is now tied for the lead at 9 under par. The final group is about to tee off.
Saturday’s weather at Augusta National

Final-round tee times, groupings
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2025: Final-round tee times, pairings
Final-round tee times and pairings for Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club.