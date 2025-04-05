2025 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, LIVE: Scores, results, leaderboard, updates, highlights from final round
Follow the final round at Augusta National Golf Club with our live blog.
The final round of the sixth Augusta National Women’s Amateur is underway at Augusta National Golf Club with Lottie Woad looking to successfully defend her title among the field of 32 players who made the cut.
Follow the action with our live blog (Augusta National Women’s Amateur leaderboard):
The defending champion hits her approach shot at the first hole inside 10 feet and coverts the birdie putt. Meanwhile, overnight co-leader Kiara Romero makes bogey for a two-shot swing.
SCORES:
1. Lottie Woad: -10 (1)
2. Asterisk Talley: -9 (2)
T3. Kiara Romero: -8 (1)
T3. Three others at -8
The Thai standout birdied Nos. 3, 6 and 7, then eagled the par-5 eighth. She’s turns at 7 under for the tournament, two off the lead.
The 16-year-old is now tied for the lead at 9 under par. The final group is about to tee off.
The weather forecast for today at Augusta National Golf Club. #themasters pic.twitter.com/0XT3kppYsL— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 5, 2025