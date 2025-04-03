Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2025: Who made the cut for final round at ANGC; how to watch
Published April 3, 2025 03:34 PM
The field is set for the final round of the sixth Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
The cut line fell at 1 under par after two rounds at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans, Georgia, with 32 players earning a spot in Saturday’s conclusion at Augusta National Golf Club.
Defending champion Lottie Woad and Kiara Romero share the 36-hole lead at 9 under, with three others one back.
Here’s a look at those who finished among the top 30 and ties through two rounds, and how to watch the finale (all players in the 71-player field will get a practice round Friday at ANGC).
How to watch the Augusta National Women’s Amateur conclusion
Friday, April 4
Saturday, April 5
- 10AM-Noon: Live From the Augusta National Women’s Amateur (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- Noon-3:30PM: Final round (NBC/Peacock)
Augusta National Women’s Amateur leaderboard
|POS.
|PLAYER
|SCORE
|R1
|R2
|T1
|Kiara Romero
|-9
|67
|68
|T1
|Lottie Woad
|-9
|65
|70
|T3
|Andrea Revuelta
|-8
|70
|66
|T3
|Carla Bernat Escuder
|-8
|68
|68
|T3
|Megha Ganne
|-8
|63
|73
|T6
|Asterisk Talley
|-7
|71
|66
|T6
|Meja Örtengren
|-7
|68
|69
|8
|Emma Kaisa Bunch
|-5
|72
|67
|T9
|Jasmine Koo
|-4
|71
|69
|T9
|Kary Hollenbaugh
|-4
|70
|70
|T9
|Mackenzie Lee
|-4
|68
|72
|T12
|Catherine Park
|-3
|71
|70
|T12
|Elise Lee
|-3
|70
|71
|T12
|Paula Martin Sampedro
|-3
|69
|72
|T12
|Minseo Jung
|-3
|68
|73
|T12
|Amanda Sambach
|-3
|67
|74
|T17
|Caroline Canales
|-2
|73
|69
|T17
|Scarlett Schremmer
|-2
|73
|69
|T17
|Louise Rydqvist
|-2
|72
|70
|T17
|Nora Sundberg
|-2
|72
|70
|T17
|Carolina Melgrati
|-2
|72
|70
|T17
|Gianna Clemente
|-2
|70
|72
|T17
|Carolina Lopez-Chacarra
|-2
|70
|72
|T17
|Eila Galitsky
|-2
|70
|72
|T17
|Anna Davis
|-2
|69
|73
|T17
|Farah O’Keefe
|-2
|67
|75
|T27
|Ko Kurabayashi
|-1
|78
|65
|T27
|Kelly Xu
|-1
|72
|71
|T27
|Mamika Shinchi
|-1
|71
|72
|T27
|Achiraya Sriwong
|-1
|71
|72
|T27
|Emma McMyler
|-1
|70
|73
|T27
|Caitlyn Macnab
|-1
|70
|73