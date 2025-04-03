 Skip navigation
Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2025: Who made the cut for final round at ANGC; how to watch

  
Published April 3, 2025 03:34 PM

The field is set for the final round of the sixth Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

The cut line fell at 1 under par after two rounds at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans, Georgia, with 32 players earning a spot in Saturday’s conclusion at Augusta National Golf Club.

Defending champion Lottie Woad and Kiara Romero share the 36-hole lead at 9 under, with three others one back.

Here’s a look at those who finished among the top 30 and ties through two rounds, and how to watch the finale (all players in the 71-player field will get a practice round Friday at ANGC).

How to watch the Augusta National Women’s Amateur conclusion

Friday, April 4

Saturday, April 5

Augusta National Women’s Amateur leaderboard

﻿POS. PLAYER SCORE R1 R2
T1 Kiara Romero -9 67 68
T1 Lottie Woad -9 65 70
T3 Andrea Revuelta -8 70 66
T3 Carla Bernat Escuder -8 68 68
T3 Megha Ganne -8 63 73
T6 Asterisk Talley -7 71 66
T6 Meja Örtengren -7 68 69
8 Emma Kaisa Bunch -5 72 67
T9 Jasmine Koo -4 71 69
T9 Kary Hollenbaugh -4 70 70
T9 Mackenzie Lee -4 68 72
T12 Catherine Park -3 71 70
T12 Elise Lee -3 70 71
T12 Paula Martin Sampedro -3 69 72
T12 Minseo Jung -3 68 73
T12 Amanda Sambach -3 67 74
T17 Caroline Canales -2 73 69
T17 Scarlett Schremmer -2 73 69
T17 Louise Rydqvist -2 72 70
T17 Nora Sundberg -2 72 70
T17 Carolina Melgrati -2 72 70
T17 Gianna Clemente -2 70 72
T17 Carolina Lopez-Chacarra -2 70 72
T17 Eila Galitsky -2 70 72
T17 Anna Davis -2 69 73
T17 Farah O’Keefe -2 67 75
T27 Ko Kurabayashi -1 78 65
T27 Kelly Xu -1 72 71
T27 Mamika Shinchi -1 71 72
T27 Achiraya Sriwong -1 71 72
T27 Emma McMyler -1 70 73
T27 Caitlyn Macnab -1 70 73