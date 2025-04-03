Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2025: Who made the cut for final round at ANGC; how to watch

The field is set for the final round of the sixth Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

The cut line fell at 1 under par after two rounds at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans, Georgia, with 32 players earning a spot in Saturday’s conclusion at Augusta National Golf Club.

Defending champion Lottie Woad and Kiara Romero share the 36-hole lead at 9 under, with three others one back.

Here’s a look at those who finished among the top 30 and ties through two rounds, and how to watch the finale (all players in the 71-player field will get a practice round Friday at ANGC).

