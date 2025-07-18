The key to Tyrrell Hatton contending at Open? Be himself and knock a few back

After another round under par and ticket to this Open Championship weekend at 5 under, surely Tyrrell Hatton was feeling upbeat Friday afternoon at Royal Portrush.

Um, have you met, Tyrrell?

“It felt like a pretty frustrating day,” Hatton told reporters of his 2-under 69.

How so? For starters, the usually hypercritical Hatton lamented not hitting many approach shots close. Missing the 14th green with a lob wedge was especially maddening. He could stand to find a few more fairways, too.

Hatton admitted to giving himself several peptalks during his second round, though he was reticent to share the details.

“It was pretty negative stuff,” Hatton said. “It’ll get me in trouble.”

But at 33 years old, Hatton has no interest in changing how he handles himself mentally. It’s worked quite well over the years, to the tune of 13 worldwide professional victories. He’s not been as effective in the majors, boasting just two top-10s in the last six years, but he has cobbled together a bunch of decent showings and barely missed cuts.

“I’ve always felt like even though I can be losing my s---, I can get over the next shot and still have a clear mind of what I’m still trying to achieve on that shot,” Hatton explained. “Although from the outside it looks like I’m completely gone, in my own mind I still know where I’m at.”

Take last month’s U.S. Open, where Hatton, in the immediate aftermath, bemoaned some unlucky breaks late at Oakmont. On Friday, he looked back on that T-4 finish positively.

“I kind of left feeling proud and happy with how I dealt with everything,” Hatton said. “I’d love to have another chance to win.”

He does. The good news is Hatton, for as poorly as he described his iron play, birdied three of the four par-3s on Friday. He’s also carded only three bogeys through two rounds.

And it’s likely he’ll be just three shots off the lead heading into Saturday.

“I can’t really complain too much,” Hatton added.

Before continuing his major quest, Hatton first had some business to take care of. Two evenings ago, he unwound playing Ballyreagh, Portrush’s par-3 course, in a sixsome before knocking back three pints of Guinness.

Asked if he’d do the same Friday night, Hatton replied: “Would be rude not to.”

But only three. That’s the magic number, Hatton says.

“Because you’re definitely not close to a hangover,” Hatton said, “and you still feel like you’ve got [a buzz]. Hopefully, I’ve got a late tee time tomorrow, so I can have a lay-in, as well.”

Thanks to his play, he can count on that.