Embracing Heritage: Promise Amukamara and the Evolution of Nigerian Basketball
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Weather throws players for a loop on Day 1
2024 NFL Hall of Fame Game: How to watch, schedule, location, preview

Rd. 1 conditions 'a difficult test' for DeChambeau
Thomas sets personal best first round at The Open
Lowry 'played my own game' in Round 1 of The Open

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Embracing Heritage: Promise Amukamara and the Evolution of Nigerian Basketball
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Weather throws players for a loop on Day 1
2024 NFL Hall of Fame Game: How to watch, schedule, location, preview

Rd. 1 conditions 'a difficult test' for DeChambeau
Thomas sets personal best first round at The Open
Lowry 'played my own game' in Round 1 of The Open

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Tiger Woods 'didn't do a whole lot' well in shooting 79 at The Open

  
Published July 18, 2024 04:19 PM
July 18, 2024 10:40 AM
Tiger Woods starts Round 1 off on the right foot with a gorgeous birdie putt on No. 3 at The Open Championship.

TROON, Scotland – The first round of Tiger Woods’ likely last start of the season began with inconsistency and ended with a familiar thud.

Following a birdie at the third hole to join a small group of players in red figures at The Open, Woods struggled on a windy and wet day with bogeys at Nos. 4, 7 and 8 and a double-bogey 5 at the sixth, for an outward 40. Things weren’t much better on the inward loop and he finished with an 8-over 79 that left him tied for 140th in the 156-player field.

“I didn’t do a whole lot of things right today. I made that putt on the third hole, and then I think I had, what, three three-putts today,” Woods said. “I didn’t hit my irons very close, and I didn’t give myself a whole lot of looks today.”

Woods has made just one cut in his previous four starts this season and has failed to post an under-par round as he continues his comeback from multiple surgeries. He seemed to suggest that the struggle now is playing enough competitive golf to be sharp when it matters the most in major championships.

“I thought I could play a little bit more earlier in the year. I think I was a little bit too optimistic. I need to do a lot more work in the gym and keep progressing like we have,” he said, before adding, “I’m physically feeling a lot better than I did at the beginning of the year.”

Woods has played just two non-major PGA Tour events – the Genesis Invitational, which he hosts – the last three seasons.