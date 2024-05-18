Tiger Woods says he needs to play more following MC at Valhalla

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Tiger Woods is headed home early from the PGA Championship after a disastrous early-round stretch Friday sent him on his way to a 6-over 77 and a missed cut at Valhalla.

On a day ripe for scoring, Woods played a three-hole stretch (Nos. 2-4) in 7 over par, ultimately missing the cut by eight shots.

He finished at 7-over 179 in his third career appearance at Valhalla, site of one of his most memorable major-championship performances, in 2000.

“Unfortunately, my scores did not indicate how the people treated me and how great a week I had,” Woods said. “Unfortunately, I hit too many shots.”

Fourteen of those shots came on the second and fourth holes alone, when he made a series of short-game blunders, compounded mistakes and walked off with a pair of triple bogeys.

Woods’ missed cut at the PGA extended a streak of rough major finishes since he returned to competition in 2022 following a serious right leg injury. In six appearances, he has missed two cuts, withdrawn twice and finished no better than 47th.

Though Woods said that he’s physically getting stronger, his game doesn’t appear any closer to rounding into competitive shape. Through two rounds, he was 19 shots behind PGA leader Xander Schauffele and ranked 140th out of 153 players in strokes gained: tee to green.

“I need to play more,” Woods said.

But that also doesn’t appear to be his plan moving forward: Woods’ next start will be at the U.S. Open.

“Hopefully everything will somehow come together in my practice sessions at home and I’ll be ready for Pinehurst,” he said.