Tour players request more information, transparency in negotiations

An attorney representing 21 PGA Tour players sent a letter to the circuit’s policy board Dec. 10 asking for “information about the PGA Tour’s consideration of several [investment] proposals that will alter the structure of the PGA Tour and may have a profound impact on our clients’ lives and the lives and livelihoods of hundreds of other Tour players.”

The policy board announced Sunday it had narrowed its negotiations to an investment group led by Fenway Sports Group as the circuit moves closer to a for-profit entity. The Tour is also continuing its negotiations with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, with commissioner Jay Monahan scheduled to meet with PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan this week.

The letter, which was sent by attorney Jacob W. Buchdahl with Susman Godfrey L.L.P, requests more transparency and a meeting with the board’s independent directors to “understand the process that has been followed and will be followed going forward … [and] assurances that all conflicts of interest will be disclosed and will not be permitted to color the decision-making process.”

“All but a handful of PGA Tour players have been kept entirely in the dark about the prospective transaction, how it will impact them, and what conflicts of interest may impact the decision-makers,” the letter read.

The players represented by Buchdahl are Ryan Brehm, Wesley Bryan, M.J. Daffue, Dylan Frittelli, Tommy Gainey, Brent Grant, Lanto Griffin, James Hahn, Scott Harrington, Andrew Landry, Nate Lashley, Brandon Matthews, William McGirt, Grayson Murray, Scott Piercy, Chez Reavie, Chris Stroud, Callum Tarren, D.J. Trahan, Richy Werenski and Danny Willett.

A group of players submitted a petition to the Tour earlier this month requesting a “special meeting” to address FedExCup points allocation for signature events starting next year, the Player Impact Program and PGA Tour leadership.