Braves at Cardinals prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 11

Its Friday, July 11 and the Braves (40-52) are in St. Louis to take on the Cardinals (50-44).

Grant Holmes is slated to take the mound for Atlanta against Matthew Liberatore for St. Louis.

The Cards welcome the Braves after taking two of three against the Nationals. The visiting Braves lost two of three in Sacramento to the Athletics earlier this week.

Atlanta is laboring in fourth place in the National League East, 13.5 games behind the Phillies. St. Louis is in the hunt in the National League Central sitting just 5.5 games behind the Cubs.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two for this series opener.

Game details & how to watch Braves at Cardinals

Date: Friday, July 11, 2025

Time: 8:15PM EST

Site: Busch Stadium

City: St. Louis, MO

Network/Streaming: FDSNSO, FDSNMW

Odds for the Braves at the Cardinals

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Braves (-103), Cardinals (-116)

Spread: Cardinals 1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Braves at Cardinals

Pitching matchup for July 11, 2025: Grant Holmes vs. Matthew Liberatore

Braves: Grant Holmes (4-8, 3.44 ERA)

Last outing: 7/6 vs. Baltimore - 6IP, 2ER, 4H, 3BB, 5Ks Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (6-6, 3.70 ERA)

Last outing: 7/5 at Cubs - 5IP, 2ER, 4H, 4BB, 4Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Braves at Cardinals

The Braves are 1-4 in their last 5 games

The Under is 40-25-3 in Braves’ games against National League teams this season

Nolan Arenado is 2-13 (.154) in his last 4 games

is 2-13 (.154) in his last 4 games Austin Riley has hits in 5 of his last 6 games (8-26)

has hits in 5 of his last 6 games (8-26) Ronald Acuna Jr. is 5-29 (.172) in July

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Braves and the Cardinals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the St. Louis Cardinals on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Braves at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

