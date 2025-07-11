 Skip navigation
Katerina Siniakova and Sem Verbeek win Wimbledon mixed-doubles title

  
Published July 11, 2025 10:59 AM

LONDON — Katerina Siniakova added to her collection of major titles by winning the mixed doubles at Wimbledon with Sem Verbeek in a 7-6 (3), 7-6 (3) victory over Luisa Stefani and Joe Salisbury on Thursday.

Siniakova, a 10-time Grand Slam women’s doubles champion from the Czech Republic, hit a smash on the first match point at a half-full but lively Centre Court.

It’s a first major title for Verbeek, and the Dutchman celebrated by having the crowd join him in singing “Happy Birthday To You” to his father.

Siniakova is also a two-time Olympic champion. She won gold in mixed doubles with Tomas Machac at the Paris Games last year. She teamed with Barbora Krejcikova to win the women’s doubles gold at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

Of Siniakova’s 10 major women’s doubles titles, seven were with Krejcikova, two with Taylor Townsend, and one with Coco Gauff at last year’s French Open.