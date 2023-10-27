 Skip navigation
TPC Boston to host LPGA event with huge purse beginning in 2024

  
Published October 27, 2023 08:30 AM

The LPGA is coming to Boston.

The LPGA announced Friday morning a new tournament, the FM Global Championship, which will be played for the first time Aug. 29-Sept. 1, 2024, at TPC Boston in Norton, Massachusetts.

The tournament will feature a $3.5 million purse, the largest prize outside of the five majors and CME Group Tour Championship.

The last LPGA event to be held in Massachusetts was the 2004 U.S. Women’s Open at Orchards Golf Club in South Hadley, outside of Springfield.

TPC Boston used to annually host a FedExCup Playoffs event, the Dell Technologies Championship, though that 16-year run ended in 2018. It most recently hosted another playoff event, The Northern Trust, in 2020.

FM Global and the LPGA have agreed upon a five-year deal, and the LPGA also announced that the tournament will be anchored by an event at Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox.