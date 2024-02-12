U.S. Open local, final qualifying schedule for 2024 championship at Pinehurst

The road to Pinehurst is paved.

The USGA announced Monday the sites for local and final qualifying for the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

There are 109 18-hole local qualifiers set to be contested in 44 U.S. states and Canada from April 22-May 20. Each of the 13 final qualifiers will be 36 holes and take place on either May 20 or June 3.

The U.S. Open, the fourth on Pinehurst No. 2 and first since 2014, is scheduled for June 13-16.

2024 U.S. Open Championship Local Qualifying Sites (109)*

Monday, April 22 (4)

Marietta C.C., Kennesaw, Ga.

The King Kamehameha G.C., Wailuku, Hawaii

The Territory G. & C.C., Duncan, Okla.

Fox Den C.C., Knoxville, Tenn.

Tuesday, April 23 (1)

Jackson (Tenn.) C.C.

Wednesday, April 24 (4)

Mission Inn Resort & Club (El Campeon Course), Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.

Lost Key G.C., Pensacola, Fla.

Stonewall Orchard G.C., Grayslake, Ill.

River Landing G.C. (River Course), Wallace, N.C.

Thursday, April 25 (2)

TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

The Legacy G. & Tennis Club, Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Monday, April 29 (9)

Morris Park C.C., South Bend, Ind.

Cantigny G.C. (Woodside/Lakeside Courses), Wheaton, Ill.

Crestview C.C. (North Course), Wichita, Kan.

Westwood C.C., St. Louis, Mo.

Cold Spring C.C., Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y.

Duke University G.C., Durham, N.C.

Fair Oaks Ranch G. & C.C., (Blackjack Course), Fair Oaks, Texas

Alpine C.C., Highland, Utah

Parkersburg C.C., Vienna, W.Va.

Tuesday, April 30 (4)

Crystalaire C.C., Llano, Calif.

Collindale Golf Course, Fort Collins, Colo.

Brookside G. & C.C., Columbus, Ohio

Weymouth C.C., Medina, Ohio

Wednesday, May 1 (3)

The Club at Olde Stone, Bowling Green, Ky.

Royal G.C., Lake Elmo, Minn.

Pinehurst R. & C.C. (Course No. 6), Village of Pinehurst, N.C.

Thursday, May 2 (8)

Ak-Chin Southern Dunes G.C., Maricopa, Ariz.

La Purisima G.C., Lompoc, Calif.

The Grand G.C., San Diego, Calif.

Broadmoor C.C., Indianapolis, Ind.

Sewickley Heights G.C., Sewickley, Pa.

C.C. of York, York, Pa.

Columbia C.C. (Ridgewood/Tall Pines Courses), Blythewood, S.C.

McCormick Woods G.C., Port Orchard, Wash.

Monday, May 6 (13)

Brentwood C.C., Los Angeles, Calif.

Indian Ridge C.C. (Grove Course), Palm Desert, Calif.

The Fountaingrove Club, Santa Rosa, Calif.

The Plantation at Ponte Vedra Beach, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Seminole Legacy G.C., Tallahassee, Fla.

Wellington National G.C., Wellington, Fla.

Muskegon (Mich.) C.C.

Fairmount C.C., Chatham, N.J.

Highland Meadows G.C., Sylvania, Ohio

Union League Liberty Hill, Lafayette Hill, Pa.

The C.C. of Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Coyote Ridge G.C., Carrollton, Texas

Escondido G. & Lake Club, Horseshoe Bay, Texas

Tuesday, May 7 (8)

Andalusia C.C., La Quinta, Calif.

The Club at Ruby Hill, Pleasanton, Calif.

Walnut Creek Golf Preserve, Westminster, Colo.

TimberStone Golf Course, Caldwell, Idaho

Running Deer G.C., Pittsgrove, N.J.

University of New Mexico Championship G.C., Albuquerque, N.M.

Champions G.C. (Jackrabbit Course), Houston, Texas

North Shore C.C., Mequon, Wis.

Wednesday, May 8 (8)

Casino Del Sol – Sewailo G.C., Tucson, Ariz.

Granite Bay (Calif.) G.C.,

Kensington G. & C.C., Naples, Fla.

White Oak G.C. (The Old Course), Newnan, Ga.

The Club at P.B. Dye, Ijamsville, Md.

Omaha (Neb.) C.C.

Ross Rogers Golf Course (Mustang Course), Amarillo, Texas

Riverton (Wyo.) C.C.

Thursday, May 9 (6)

Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Silver Lakes (Backbreaker/Heartbreaker Courses), Glencoe, Ala.

Bermuda Dunes (Calif.) C.C. (Classic Course)

Bayview G. & C.C., Thornhill, Ontario, Canada

The Broadlands Golf Course, Broomfield, Colo.

CasaBlanca G.C., Mesquite, Nev.

Crestmont C.C., West Orange. N.J.

Saturday, May 11 (1)

Ellendale C.C., Houma, La.

Monday, May 13 (23)

Phoenix (Ariz.) C.C.

The C.C. at DC Ranch, Scottsdale, Ariz.

TPC Stonebrae C.C., Hayward, Calif.

Dragonfly G.C., Madera, Calif.

Classic Club, Palm Desert, Calif.

C.C. of Darien, Darien, Conn.

Shingle Creek G.C., Orlando, Fla.

Marsh Creek C.C., St. Augustine, Fla.

Orchid Island G. & Beach Club, Vero Beach, Fla.

Hoakalei C.C., Ewa Beach, Hawaii

Illini C.C., Springfield, Ill.

Crow Valley G.C., Davenport, Iowa

Longmeadow (Mass.) C.C.

Hillendale C.C., Phoenix, Md.

Birmingham (Mich.) C.C.

Somersett G. & C.C., Reno, Nev.

New Mexico State University G.C., Las Cruces, N.M.

Mendon (N.Y.) G.C.

Albany C.C., Voorheesville, N.Y.

Maketewah C.C., Cincinnati, Ohio

Elmhurst C.C., Moscow, Pa.

Riverton Pointe G. & C.C., Hardeeville, S.C.

Troy Burne G.C., Hudson, Wis.

Tuesday, May 14 (11)

Hot Springs C.C. (Arlington Course), Hot Springs, Ark.

Ironwood C.C. (South Course), Palm Desert, Calif.

The Club at Eaglebrooke, Lakeland, Fla.

The Conservatory at Hammock Beach, Palm Coast, Fla.

Firekeeper Golf Course, Mayetta, Kan.

Missoula (Mont.) C.C.

Whippoorwill Club, Armonk, N.Y.

Arrowhead G.C., Molalla, Ore.

Kirkbrae C.C., Lincoln, R.I.

Keswick Hall (Full Cry Course), Keswick, Va.

Palouse Ridge G.C., Pullman, Wash.

Wednesday, May 15 (1)

Eagle Creek G. & C.C., Naples, Fla.

Monday, May 20 (1)

Palmer (Alaska) Golf Course

*one local qualifying site in Texas and Massachusetts will be added at a later date

2023 U.S. Open Final Qualifying Sites (13)

International (3)

Monday, May 20

Asia – Hino Golf Club (King Course), Shiga Prefecture, Japan

Europe - Walton Heath Golf Club (New and Old Courses), Surrey, England

Monday, June 3

Canada – Cherry Hill Club & Lookout Point Country Club, Ontario, Canada

United States (10)

Monday, May 20

Dallas Athletic Club (Gold & Blue Courses), Dallas, Texas

Monday, June 3

Lake Merced Golf Club, Daly City, Calif.

The Bear’s Club, Jupiter, Fla.

The Golf Club of Georgia, Alpharetta, Ga.

Woodmont Country Club (North Course), Rockville, Md.

Canoe Brook Country Club (North & South Courses), Summit, N.J.

Old Chatham Golf Club, Durham, N.C.

Ohio State University Golf Club (Scarlet Course) & Kinsale Golf & Fitness Club, Columbus, Ohio

Springfield (Ohio) Country Club

Pronghorn Resort (Nicklaus Course), Bend, Ore.