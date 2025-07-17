 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants
Fantasy baseball dynasty rankings: Rotoworld’s Top 500 players for 2025 MLB season
NASCAR Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations Duel #1
23XI Racing, Front Row to run as open teams at Dover after court’s decision
The 153rd Open - Day One_LargeImage_m366280.jpg
Scottie Scheffler one back of five co-leaders after first round of The Open

Top Clips

nbc_moto_smxs3ep27_facts_250717.jpg
SMX points battle could see a ‘shake up’ soon
nbc_moto_smxs3ep27_osborneintv_250717.jpg
Osborne talks Tomac’s form in MX, BETA brand
haiden_deegan_sc.jpg
Washougal preview: Deegan injury, Yamaha struggles

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants
Fantasy baseball dynasty rankings: Rotoworld’s Top 500 players for 2025 MLB season
NASCAR Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations Duel #1
23XI Racing, Front Row to run as open teams at Dover after court’s decision
The 153rd Open - Day One_LargeImage_m366280.jpg
Scottie Scheffler one back of five co-leaders after first round of The Open

Top Clips

nbc_moto_smxs3ep27_facts_250717.jpg
SMX points battle could see a ‘shake up’ soon
nbc_moto_smxs3ep27_osborneintv_250717.jpg
Osborne talks Tomac’s form in MX, BETA brand
haiden_deegan_sc.jpg
Washougal preview: Deegan injury, Yamaha struggles

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Open Thursday 'right on pace' of expectations

July 17, 2025 06:13 PM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner share their takeaways from Round 1 of The Open Championship, explaining why it was "all about Rory" and "right on pace" of expectations.

Related Videos

nbc_golf_intvstheopen_250713.jpg
03:36
Royal Portrush a ‘challenging but fair’ test
nbc_roryinterview_250713.jpg
04:46
Scottish T2 a huge boost for Rory before The Open
nbc_golf_gotterupintv_250713.jpg
02:01
Gotterup: Win a ‘notch in the belt’ for confidence
nbc_golf_roryclip_250713.jpg
06:33
Concern or optimism for Rory ahead of The Open?
nbc_gc_rolappowgrsegs_250711.jpg
03:08
Rolapp thinking ‘like a fan,’ LIV applies for OWGR
nbc_gc_gotterupseg_250711.jpg
02:48
Gotterup goes (course record) low to lead Scottish
nbc_golf_charleyhullsegment_250710.jpg
36
Hull feeling better after collapses, WD at Evian
nbc_golf_scottiesegment_250710.jpg
07:34
How Scheffler’s game translates to links golf
nbc_golf_rorysegment_250710.jpg
08:58
Rory heats up late in Genesis Scottish Open Rd. 1
nbc_golf_poppertfeature_250709.jpg
04:41
Popert: My determination never wavered
nbc_golf_kordapresser_250709.jpg
04:34
Korda emphasizes ‘balance’ for Evian Championship
nbc_golf_scottiedeskreax_250709.jpg
07:31
Scheffler bringing ‘clear game plan’ to Scotland
nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250709.jpg
06:02
Moore, Popert accept U.S. Adaptive Open medals
nbc_golf_roryscottiegcpod_250709.jpg
06:22
How is McIlroy preparing for Scottish Open?
nbc_golf_togisalahit_250708.jpg
05:13
The unshakable optimism of Max Togisala
nbc_golf_adaptiveopenhlsintvs_250708.jpg
09:08
HLs: Sengul leads after ‘moving day’ at Woodmont
nbc_golf_veldman_250708.jpg
05:03
‘Heroism': Veldman inspires on and off golf course
lawlor.jpg
05:57
Lawlor feeling ‘pretty good’ at U.S. Adaptive Open
nbc_golf_tingintv_250708.jpg
07:42
Ting has heavy heart ahead of professional debut
nbc_golf_keeganintv_250708.jpg
06:17
Can Bradley be his best as a playing captain?
nbc_golf_baileybish_250708.jpg
05:04
Inside Bish’s emotional golf journey
nbc_golf_scottishopenroundtable_250708.jpg
03:37
Is McIlroy or Scheffler the PGA Tour POTY?
nbc_golf_xanderroundtable_250708.jpg
11:46
Schauffele: Full chase mode going into Scotland
andy_site.jpg
08:21
How USGA made Woodmont accessible yet challenging
nbc_golf_adaptiveopenplayerfeature_250707.jpg
05:16
‘Made my life better': How golfer’s spirit won out
korda_site.jpg
07:35
No need for panic button on Korda, winless in 2025
campbell_site.jpg
05:38
Campbell’s unique style, story have place on Tour
adaptive_site.jpg
09:02
‘Big, big deal': U.S. Adaptive Open gets under way
nbc_golf_campbellsound_250706.jpg
06:25
Campbell: ‘Crazy’ to win twice in return to Tour
nbc_golf_grillosound_250706.jpg
01:26
Grillo proud despite John Deere playoff loss

Latest Clips

nbc_moto_smxs3ep27_facts_250717.jpg
05:51
SMX points battle could see a ‘shake up’ soon
nbc_moto_smxs3ep27_osborneintv_250717.jpg
05:01
Osborne talks Tomac’s form in MX, BETA brand
haiden_deegan_sc.jpg
17:10
Washougal preview: Deegan injury, Yamaha struggles
nbc_golf_paceofplay_250717.jpg
03:41
Golfers frustrated by pace of play at The Open
nbc_wnba_bestofthenight_250717.jpg
03:06
HLs: Liberty crush Fever, Aces-Wings thriller
nbc_golf_mcilroyseg_250717.jpg
10:10
Country behind him, Rory steadies, but driver off
nbc_golf_johnsonseg_250717.jpg
05:38
Wagner takes medicine on 11 like Scheffler, Rory
nbc_golf_mattfitzpatrickseg_250717.jpg
05:16
Ryder Cup a cause for Fitzpatrick’s turnaround?
nbc_golf_scottieschefflersegment_250717.jpg
10:09
Driver off, but Scheffler recovers fabulously
nbc_golf_theopenrd1late_250717.jpg
19:40
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Late First Round
nbc_golf_jeep16x9_250717.jpg
01:23
Top shots at No. 16, 2025 Open Championship, Rd. 1
nbc_golf_englishint_250717.jpg
01:15
English: Was ‘hitting my spots’ throughout Round 1
nbc_golf_roryintv_250717.jpg
01:23
Rory: Solid start, handling Portrush scene better
nbc_roto_terranceferguson_250717.jpg
01:08
Rams’ Ferguson can make fantasy impact as rookie
nbc_roto_michaelpenix_250717.jpg
01:11
Penix Jr. opens up ‘different avenue’ for Falcons
nbc_roto_effin_250717.jpg
01:42
Eflin’s return could boost the Orioles rotation
nbc_roto_raisel_250717.jpg
01:19
Braves’ Iglesias dominating after early struggles
nbc_roto_eovaldi_250717.jpg
01:44
Eovaldi’s evolution may be title worthy in fantasy
nbc_cyc_tdfstg12v3_250717.jpg
33:55
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 12
nbc_dls_bestmomentsofmlballstar_250717.jpg
01:38
Best moments from 2025 MLB All-Star Week
nbc_cyc_stage13preview_250717.jpg
04:20
Who can challenge Pogacar in Stage 13 time trial?
nbc_dls_hunterhenrydiscussion_250717.jpg
02:13
Is Henry a NE Patriot or revolutionary patriot?
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250717.jpg
05:33
PFT PM Mailbag: Should players sign shorter deals?
nbc_pftpm_collins_250717.jpg
02:16
49ers, second-rounder Collins agree to deal
pftpmvonmiller250717.jpg
01:55
What lack of details may mean for Miller-WAS deal
nbc_pftpm_najeeharris_250717.jpg
03:00
LAC must ‘make assessments’ on Harris’ eye injury
nbc_pftpm_lloydhowell_250717.jpg
04:45
Next steps in NFLPA collusion case, Howell probe
nbc_pftpm_nflpa_250717.jpg
06:43
NFL, NFLPA conceal second grievance ruling
nbc_golf_jtholeout_250717.jpg
44
JT’s soft touch leads to birdie at Portrush No. 8
nbc_dls_beststolenbasemlb_250717.jpg
03:22
Who has the most famous stolen base in MLB?