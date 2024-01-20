 Skip navigation
GOLF: JAN 22 PGA - The American Express
Tee times and pairings for the final round of The American Express
The American Express - Round Three
Amateur Dunlap fires 60 (!) to lead Burns, JT at AmEx
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - Round Three
L. Ko leads Pano by two entering final round of LPGA’s TOC

Top Clips

The American Express - Round Three
Highlights: Dunlap’s best shots at the AmEx, Rd. 3
nbc_golf_pga_amexrd3_240120.jpg
Highlights: The American Express, Round 3
nbc_golf_pga_dunlapintv_240120.jpg
Dunlap focused on learning while leading the AmEx

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
UCLA’s Omar Morales builds three-shot at Latin America Amateur

  
Published January 20, 2024 06:33 PM

PANAMA CITY — Omar Morales of Mexico opened with three quick birdies on his way to a 5-under 65, giving him a three-shot lead going into the final round of the Latin America Amateur. At stake is a chance to play in three majors this year.

Morales was on the verge of pulling away until finding water off the tee on the par-5 18th at Santa Maria Golf Club and making double bogey.

He was at 7-under 203.

A junior at UCLA, he will attempt to join Alvaro Ortiz in 2019 as the only Mexican winners of the Latin America Amateur in its nine-year history.

The winner gets a spot in the Masters, U.S. Open and The Open. Morales last summer hit the opening tee shot in the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club, having made it through two qualifiers.

Santiago De la Fuente of Mexico had a 66 and was three shots behind, with Mateo Fuenmayor of Colombia another shot back after a 68.

Morales is No. 72 in the world amateur ranking, the highest in the field at Santa Maria.