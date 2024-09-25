USGA adds more championships to Erin Hills, host of 2025 U.S. Women’s Open

Erin Hills, the Wisconsin course where Brooks Koepka won his first major, is back on the USGA landscape in a big way. It will host the U.S. Women’s Open next year and has a big slate of USGA amateur events over the next 15 years.

The USGA announced Tuesday that Erin Hills will have the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball in 2027 and the U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball in 2030. After that, it will have the U.S. Women’s Amateur in 2033, followed by the U.S. Amateur in 2035 and the U.S. Junior Amateur in 2039.

Erin Hills will be the 14th course to host the U.S. Open, U.S. Women’s Open, U.S. Amateur and U.S. Women’s Amateur.

There was no mention of another U.S. Open, however.

The USGA took its premier championship to new courses in a span of three years, with Jordan Spieth winning the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay and Koepka winning the Open in 2017 at Erin Hills. Chambers Bay was criticized for losing the grass on its greens (a problem since fixed), while Erin Hills was subjected to extreme low scoring. Seven players finished at 10 under par or lower.

Chambers Bay is scheduled for the 2027 U.S. Junior Amateur and the 2033 U.S. Amateur.