Valero Texas Open 2025: How to watch, streams, field and prize money

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400
NASCAR elevates Steve Phelps to commissioner, Steve O’Donnell to president
Baltimore Orioles v Pittsburgh Pirates
Top fantasy baseball prospects: Roman Anthony, Nick Kurtz impress over weekend
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
Augusta National Women’s Am: Field, format and how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_pft_glennreset_250331.jpg
Glenn: You don’t win in the offseason
nbc_pft_fields_250331.jpg
NYJ is Fields’ last chance to prove he’s a starter
nbc_pft_steelersmademove_250331.jpg
Steelers are waiting on Rodgers to make decision

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400
NASCAR elevates Steve Phelps to commissioner, Steve O’Donnell to president
Baltimore Orioles v Pittsburgh Pirates
Top fantasy baseball prospects: Roman Anthony, Nick Kurtz impress over weekend
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
Augusta National Women’s Am: Field, format and how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_pft_glennreset_250331.jpg
Glenn: You don’t win in the offseason
nbc_pft_fields_250331.jpg
NYJ is Fields’ last chance to prove he’s a starter
nbc_pft_steelersmademove_250331.jpg
Steelers are waiting on Rodgers to make decision

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Valero Texas Open 2025: How to watch, streams, field and prize money

  
Published March 31, 2025 08:00 AM

The PGA Tour stays in the Lonestar State for the Valero Texas Open, the final event before the Masters Tournament. Here’s some need-to-know information:

When and where is the Valero Texas Open?

April 3-6 at TPC San Antonio (par 72, 7,438 yards) in San Antonio, Texas.

How to watch the Valero Texas Open

(All times EDT; stream links added when available)

Thursday, April 3

  • 4-7PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

Friday, April 4

  • 4-7PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

Saturday, April 5

  • 1-3:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
  • 3:30-6PM: NBC/Peacock/NBC Sports App

Sunday, April 6

  • 1-2:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
  • 2:30-6PM: NBC/Peacock/NBC Sports App

This week’s TV times: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, LPGA and more

Who is in the field at the Valero Texas Open?

There are 153 players among the initial field. Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Åberg and defending champion Akshay Bhatia highlight those scheduled to compete.

Click here for the full field.

What is the Valero Texas Open purse and prize money?

The purse is $9.5 million with $1,710,000 and 500 FedExCup points going to the winner.

What is the cut at the Valero Texas Open?

The top 65 players and ties through 36 holes qualify for the final two rounds.

Who won the 2024 Valero Texas Open?

Akshay Bhatia defeated Denny McCarthy on the first extra hole at TPC San Antonio. McCarthy made eight birdies on his back nine in the final round, forcing Bhatia, who led by six at one point, to sink a 12-footer for birdie on 72nd hole to force a playoff.

Bhatia raised his arms and shook them in celebration and his left shoulder popped out of its socket. He managed to play through the pain and took advantage of a McCarthy water ball in sudden-death.