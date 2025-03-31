Valero Texas Open 2025: How to watch, streams, field and prize money

The PGA Tour stays in the Lonestar State for the Valero Texas Open, the final event before the Masters Tournament. Here’s some need-to-know information:

When and where is the Valero Texas Open?

April 3-6 at TPC San Antonio (par 72, 7,438 yards) in San Antonio, Texas.

How to watch the Valero Texas Open

(All times EDT; stream links added when available)

Thursday, April 3



4-7PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

Friday, April 4



4-7PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

Saturday, April 5



1-3:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

3:30-6PM: NBC/Peacock/NBC Sports App

Sunday, April 6



1-2:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

2:30-6PM: NBC/Peacock/NBC Sports App

This week’s TV times: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, LPGA and more

Who is in the field at the Valero Texas Open?

There are 153 players among the initial field. Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Åberg and defending champion Akshay Bhatia highlight those scheduled to compete.

Click here for the full field.

What is the Valero Texas Open purse and prize money?

The purse is $9.5 million with $1,710,000 and 500 FedExCup points going to the winner.

What is the cut at the Valero Texas Open?

The top 65 players and ties through 36 holes qualify for the final two rounds.

Who won the 2024 Valero Texas Open?

Akshay Bhatia defeated Denny McCarthy on the first extra hole at TPC San Antonio. McCarthy made eight birdies on his back nine in the final round, forcing Bhatia, who led by six at one point, to sink a 12-footer for birdie on 72nd hole to force a playoff.

Bhatia raised his arms and shook them in celebration and his left shoulder popped out of its socket. He managed to play through the pain and took advantage of a McCarthy water ball in sudden-death.