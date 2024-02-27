 Skip navigation
Watch: Anthony Kim practicing in Jeddah ahead of LIV Golf return

  
Published February 27, 2024 01:59 PM

LIV Golf has been surprisingly reticent to highlight Anthony Kim’s return to competition, but some social media video has crept out.

Kim was shown hitting range balls at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, site of this week’s LIV event (video above).

Wearing a baggy T-shirt, shorts, Vans and a LIV Golf hat, Kim was readying for his first high-level tournament since leaving the PGA Tour in 2012, following an Achilles injury.