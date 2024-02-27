Watch: Anthony Kim practicing in Jeddah ahead of LIV Golf return

LIV Golf has been surprisingly reticent to highlight Anthony Kim’s return to competition, but some social media video has crept out.

Kim was shown hitting range balls at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, site of this week’s LIV event (video above).

Wearing a baggy T-shirt, shorts, Vans and a LIV Golf hat, Kim was readying for his first high-level tournament since leaving the PGA Tour in 2012, following an Achilles injury.