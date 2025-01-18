 Skip navigation
Syndication: The Tennessean
Jason Edwards scores 18 points as Vanderbilt holds off No. 6 Tennessee 76-75
The American Express 2025 - Round Three
Why AmEx leader Sepp Straka shaved his head ahead of season
NCAA Basketball: Iowa State at West Virginia
Javon Small scores 27 and West Virginia beats No. 2 Iowa State 64-57

Top Clips

Mahomes: Chiefs are a team of playmakers
Mahomes: Chiefs are a team of playmakers
nbc_golf_amexrd3_250118.jpg
Highlights: The American Express, Round 3
nbc_golf_13on16_250118.jpg
Mouw’s disastrous 13 at PGA West Stadium Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Syndication: The Tennessean
Jason Edwards scores 18 points as Vanderbilt holds off No. 6 Tennessee 76-75
The American Express 2025 - Round Three
Why AmEx leader Sepp Straka shaved his head ahead of season
NCAA Basketball: Iowa State at West Virginia
Javon Small scores 27 and West Virginia beats No. 2 Iowa State 64-57

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_mahomespresser_250118.jpg
Mahomes: Chiefs are a team of playmakers
nbc_golf_amexrd3_250118.jpg
Highlights: The American Express, Round 3
nbc_golf_13on16_250118.jpg
Mouw’s disastrous 13 at PGA West Stadium Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch (if you can) as William Mouw makes 13 from the infamous 16th-hole bunker at PGA West

  
Published January 17, 2025 10:34 PM

During Thursday’s telecast of The American Express, Golf Channel’s Johnson Wagner showed how to play out of the 18-foot-deep bunker on the 16th hole at the PGA West Stadium Course.

William Mouw must have missed it. Oh, what he would have given for a lucky “skull shank” to settle on the green.

Mouw, at 6 under par in The American Express, hit his second shot from 275 yards into the bottom of the cavernous bunker.

His third shot flew the green.

His fourth shot went back into the bunker.

His fifth shot stayed in the bunker.

His sixth shot stayed in the bunker.

His seventh shot went back over the green.

His eighth shot went back in the bunker.

His ninth shot, he played well out to the right, not even attempting to hit the green.

His 10th shot STILL didn’t finish on the green as it ran through.

His 11th shot FINALLY finished on the putting surface, but 65 feet from the hole.

He two-putted for an octuple-bogey 13, dropping him to 2 over for the tournament.
William Mouw had a hole to forget at The American Express, shooting a 13 on the perilous 16th on the PGA West's Pete Dye Stadium Course.

Compounding matters, he hit two in the water at the par-3 17th en route to a triple bogey, which he made a 29-footer to secure, to go from 6 under to 5 over in two holes.

Mouw, a 24-year-old PGA Tour rookie courtesy his top-30 finish in last year’s KFT standings, finished with a par for an 81.