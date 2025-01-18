Watch (if you can) as William Mouw makes 13 from the infamous 16th-hole bunker at PGA West

During Thursday’s telecast of The American Express, Golf Channel’s Johnson Wagner showed how to play out of the 18-foot-deep bunker on the 16th hole at the PGA West Stadium Course.

William Mouw must have missed it. Oh, what he would have given for a lucky “skull shank” to settle on the green.

Mouw, at 6 under par in The American Express, hit his second shot from 275 yards into the bottom of the cavernous bunker.

His third shot flew the green.

His fourth shot went back into the bunker.

His fifth shot stayed in the bunker.

His sixth shot stayed in the bunker.

His seventh shot went back over the green.

His eighth shot went back in the bunker.

His ninth shot, he played well out to the right, not even attempting to hit the green.

His 10th shot STILL didn’t finish on the green as it ran through.

His 11th shot FINALLY finished on the putting surface, but 65 feet from the hole.

He two-putted for an octuple-bogey 13, dropping him to 2 over for the tournament.

Mouw's disastrous 13 at PGA West Stadium Course William Mouw had a hole to forget at The American Express, shooting a 13 on the perilous 16th on the PGA West's Pete Dye Stadium Course.

Compounding matters, he hit two in the water at the par-3 17th en route to a triple bogey, which he made a 29-footer to secure, to go from 6 under to 5 over in two holes.

Mouw, a 24-year-old PGA Tour rookie courtesy his top-30 finish in last year’s KFT standings, finished with a par for an 81.