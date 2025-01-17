WATCH: Johnson Wagner goes up — and down — 18-foot-deep bunker at PGA West

Johnson Wagner is nothing if not unafraid. No matter where producers put him, he puts his shot-making skills on display — for better or worse — for all to witness.

During Thursday’s Round 1 telecast of The American Express, Golf Channel showed a segment of Wagner tackling the infamous 18-foot-deep greenside bunker on the 16th hole at the PGA West Stadium Course.

As you can see from the above video, the three-time PGA Tour winner twice got out of the hazard, even though one was a “skull shank” (which had the better result of the two).

Johnson also showed off the best way to get into the bunker, which looked a lot more fun than trying to get out.