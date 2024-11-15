 Skip navigation
Yuma Kagiyama
Yuma Kagiyama leads at Grand Prix Finland, nears Final berth
ewers.jpg
2024 SEC Championship Game: Chaos scenarios and tiebreakers await in college football
Atlanta Braves v Minnesota Twins
Sale, Crochet win Comeback Players of Year, Clase, Helsley top relievers and Ohtani best DH

Watch: Nick Hardy slam-dunks albatross, but not enough to make cut in Bermuda

  
Published November 15, 2024 04:13 PM

Nick Hardy’s approach shot on the par-5 17th Friday at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship never hit the putting surface.

It flew directly into the hole.

Hardy made an albatross on his eighth hole of the second round, slam-dunking a 7-iron from 180 yards.

That took him from 2 over to 1 under for the tournament. He would play his remaining 10 holes, however, in even par, placing him one off the cut line.

Hardy entered the event ranked 141st in FedExCup points but has full status through next season by winning the Zurich Classic team event in 2023.