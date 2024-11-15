Watch: Nick Hardy slam-dunks albatross, but not enough to make cut in Bermuda

Nick Hardy’s approach shot on the par-5 17th Friday at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship never hit the putting surface.

It flew directly into the hole.

Hardy made an albatross on his eighth hole of the second round, slam-dunking a 7-iron from 180 yards.

ARE YOU KIDDING ME?! 🤯🔥 Slam dunk ALBATROSS for Nick Hardy on 17!



📺 Golf Channel | @Bermuda_Champ pic.twitter.com/Y2Fk6YAJaW — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) November 15, 2024

That took him from 2 over to 1 under for the tournament. He would play his remaining 10 holes, however, in even par, placing him one off the cut line.

Hardy entered the event ranked 141st in FedExCup points but has full status through next season by winning the Zurich Classic team event in 2023.