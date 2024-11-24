 Skip navigation
Patrick Reed wins in Hong Kong for his first victory in almost 4 years
One shot determines winner of LPGA's Vare Trophy for scoring average
Lexi Thompson bids emotional goodbye to LPGA Tour as a full-time player

Highlights: Louisville escapes with win vs. USF
Lowe Down: Is Amorim the right pick for Man Utd?
PL Update: Liverpool show true grit v. Southampton

Patrick Reed wins in Hong Kong for his first victory in almost 4 years
One shot determines winner of LPGA's Vare Trophy for scoring average
Lexi Thompson bids emotional goodbye to LPGA Tour as a full-time player

Highlights: Louisville escapes with win vs. USF
Lowe Down: Is Amorim the right pick for Man Utd?
PL Update: Liverpool show true grit v. Southampton

Watch: The putt to win $4 million for Jeeno Thitikul at CME Group Tour Championship

Published November 24, 2024

  
Published November 24, 2024 03:45 PM

Jeeno Thitikul birdied the 72nd hole Sunday to win the CME Group Tour Championship and earn the largest check in LPGA history.

Thitikul made a 5-foot putt on the final hole at Tiburon Golf Club to beat Angel Yin by a shot and collect the $4 million first-place prize.

The putt was set up by a gorgeous approach shot into 18th green.

And all this came on the heels of an eagle at the par-5 17th. Thitikul was trailing Yin by two shots when she drew even with this putt.

Thitikul shot 7-under 65 to Yin’s 66 in the final round to finish one shot clear at 22 under.