Watch: The putt to win $4 million for Jeeno Thitikul at CME Group Tour Championship

Jeeno Thitikul birdied the 72nd hole Sunday to win the CME Group Tour Championship and earn the largest check in LPGA history.

Thitikul made a 5-foot putt on the final hole at Tiburon Golf Club to beat Angel Yin by a shot and collect the $4 million first-place prize.

Jeeno Thitikul finishes with EAGLE-BIRDIE to win the CME Group Tour Championship and $4 million!





The putt was set up by a gorgeous approach shot into 18th green.

GOLF SHOT.



Jeeno Thitikul hits it close on 18 to put the pressure on Angel Yin.





And all this came on the heels of an eagle at the par-5 17th. Thitikul was trailing Yin by two shots when she drew even with this putt.

ALL TIED AT THE TOP.



Jeeno Thitikul with a CLUTCH eagle on 17!





Thitikul shot 7-under 65 to Yin’s 66 in the final round to finish one shot clear at 22 under.