What is the U.S. Women’s Open playoff format?

The USGA employs a two-hole aggregate session for playoffs in the U.S. Women’s Open.

If two or more players are tied after 72 holes of regulation, they will play two additional holes as predetermined by championship officials. If players are still tied, they will compete in sudden death.

This is the same system the USGA uses for the men’s U.S. Open.

The U.S. Women’s Open has used a two-hole aggregate since 2018, which was also the tournament’s most recent playoff (won by Ariya Jutanugarn in sudden death).

From 2007-17, the USGA used a three- and four-hole system. Prior to that, an 18-hole playoff was used the day after the final round.