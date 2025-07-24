Lottie Woad, in professional debut, one off lead at Women’s Scottish Open

Lottie Woad, making her first start as a professional, shot 5-under 67 to sit one off the lead after the opening round of the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open.

Woad, Nuria Iturrioz, Rio Takeda, Leona Maguire and Arpichaya Yubol are all tied for second, chasing England’s Charlotte Laffar.

Laffar returned to the Ladies European Tour in May after a four-year hiatus during which she gave birth to two sons. The LET co-sanctions the Women’s Scottish Open.

The 32-year-old Englishwoman teed off late Thursday and started with a bogey. She then notched eight birdies to just one bogey the rest of the way at Dundonald Links.

“I’ve got no pressure at all,” said Laffar, who has her husband as her caddie. “Golf is a lot of people’s lives out here, but my children are my life. So, this has become more of a working hobby, I suppose you could say. I’ve just got to enjoy every moment. I don’t know how long I’m going to do it for. I will see how it goes. I’ve got to show the kids how I used to play.”

Woad nearly won her final event as the world’s top-ranked amateur, tying for third two weeks ago at the Amundi Evian Championship, an LPGA major. Having earned tour status through its LEAP program for amateur standouts, Woad accepted membership and promptly made six birdies and one bogey in her debut.

“I’ll definitely take it,” she said. “It was some good, some bad. Overall, pretty fair.”

World No. 1 Nelly Korda is two shots off the pace after a 4-under 68. Korda is seeking her first victory of the year.

The LPGA’s fifth and final major of the season is next week in Wales at the AIG Women’s Open.