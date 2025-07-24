 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Emma Raducanu
Emma Raducanu beats Naomi Osaka at the DC Open in their first matchup
Tampa Bay Rays v Baltimore Orioles
Orioles closer Félix Bautista placed on injured list with right shoulder discomfort
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JUL 14 SEC Media Days
Virginia Tech and South Carolina to clash in Atlanta with deep family ties

Top Clips

nbc_roto_oregonfuturesv2_250724.jpg
Oregon a ‘no to make playoff’ in 2025
nbc_moto_smxifacts_250724.jpg
Jett’s dominance in Motocross mirroring Carmichael
nbc_golf_lottiewoad_250724.jpg
Woad’s debut turns heads at Women’s Scottish Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Emma Raducanu
Emma Raducanu beats Naomi Osaka at the DC Open in their first matchup
Tampa Bay Rays v Baltimore Orioles
Orioles closer Félix Bautista placed on injured list with right shoulder discomfort
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JUL 14 SEC Media Days
Virginia Tech and South Carolina to clash in Atlanta with deep family ties

Top Clips

nbc_roto_oregonfuturesv2_250724.jpg
Oregon a ‘no to make playoff’ in 2025
nbc_moto_smxifacts_250724.jpg
Jett’s dominance in Motocross mirroring Carmichael
nbc_golf_lottiewoad_250724.jpg
Woad’s debut turns heads at Women’s Scottish Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lottie Woad, in professional debut, one off lead at Women’s Scottish Open

  
Published July 24, 2025 05:24 PM
Highlights: LPGA Scottish Open Round 1
July 24, 2025 09:15 AM
Check out highlights from the LPGA ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open Round 1. Several competitors cram the top of the scoreboard, including Lottie Woad, making her professional debut.

Lottie Woad, making her first start as a professional, shot 5-under 67 to sit one off the lead after the opening round of the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open.

Woad, Nuria Iturrioz, Rio Takeda, Leona Maguire and Arpichaya Yubol are all tied for second, chasing England’s Charlotte Laffar.

Laffar returned to the Ladies European Tour in May after a four-year hiatus during which she gave birth to two sons. The LET co-sanctions the Women’s Scottish Open.

The 32-year-old Englishwoman teed off late Thursday and started with a bogey. She then notched eight birdies to just one bogey the rest of the way at Dundonald Links.

“I’ve got no pressure at all,” said Laffar, who has her husband as her caddie. “Golf is a lot of people’s lives out here, but my children are my life. So, this has become more of a working hobby, I suppose you could say. I’ve just got to enjoy every moment. I don’t know how long I’m going to do it for. I will see how it goes. I’ve got to show the kids how I used to play.”

Woad nearly won her final event as the world’s top-ranked amateur, tying for third two weeks ago at the Amundi Evian Championship, an LPGA major. Having earned tour status through its LEAP program for amateur standouts, Woad accepted membership and promptly made six birdies and one bogey in her debut.

“I’ll definitely take it,” she said. “It was some good, some bad. Overall, pretty fair.”

World No. 1 Nelly Korda is two shots off the pace after a 4-under 68. Korda is seeking her first victory of the year.

The LPGA’s fifth and final major of the season is next week in Wales at the AIG Women’s Open.