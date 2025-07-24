Korn Ferry employee receives sponsor exemption, shoots 91 in Korn Ferry Tour debut

A Korn Ferry employee made his Korn Ferry Tour debut on Thursday.

Dan Massello, a 42-year-old from Chicago, carded par on his first hole of the NV5 Invitational at The Glen Club in Glenview, Illinois, but he’d record just two more pars the rest of the way, shooting 20-over 91.

The tally included 10 bogeys and five double bogeys, though Massello avoided anything of triple or worse. Massello was worst in the morning wave by 17 shots and 29 shots behind leader Davis Chatfield.

He was playing alongside fellow sponsor exemptions John Augenstein, a former All-American at Vanderbilt and the 2019 U.S. Amateur runner-up, and Charlie Nikitas, a Miami of Ohio product who has made eight starts on PGA Tour Americas this year. Augenstein and Nikitas shot 70 and 69, respectively.

Last year, Korn Ferry used its sponsor exemption on San Diego State’s Justin Hastings, who has gone on to win this year’s Latin America Amateur and finish as the low amateur at last month’s U.S. Open.

According to his Linkedin, Massello’s current role with Korn Ferry is principal, finance and accounting, professional search. Prior to joining the consulting world in 2017, Massello was a PGA golf professional, including most recently the assistant pro at Evanston Golf Club in Skokie, Illinois, his bio stated. He also worked for nearly five years as a golf instructor for Northwestern’s Wildcat Golf Academy.

He played numerous Illinois Section PGA events from 2007 to 2016. His record shows mostly scores in the high 70s and a low score of 70 at the 2013 Ravinia Green CC Classic, a one-day tournament where Massello tied for first.

Korn Ferry’s official Instagram account wished Massello good luck on Wednesday:

“Good luck to Korn Ferry colleague Dan Massello as he tees off as our exemption pick on the @kornferrytour this week in Chicago! Just like in business, golf rewards those who seize opportunity, stay focused, and play beyond expectations.

“Go show them what ‘Be More Than’ looks like!”

He tees off in Round 2 at 3:12 p.m. ET.