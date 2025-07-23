 Skip navigation
Familiar face subs in as Bryson DeChambeau’s caddie for LIV Golf U.K.

  
Published July 23, 2025 10:59 AM

Bryson DeChambeau has a familiar face on the bag this week.

With his regular caddie, Greg Bodine, taking this week’s LIV Golf U.K. event off because of a personal matter, DeChambeau called former longtime looper Tim Tucker from the bullpen, according to Golf Digest’s Evin Priest.

Tucker caddied for DeChambeau from June 2016 to June 2021 with about a half-year split from late 2017 to early 2018. When they parted ways for good on the eve of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, DeChambeau’s agent, Brett Falkoff, called the decision “mutual.” Tucker would later admit, “I made a big mistake in my timing with it.”

At the time, Tucker stepped away from caddying to run his luxury shuttle service at Bandon Dunes. He’s since caddied for several players, including Kurt Kitayama for Kitayama’s win at the 2013 Arnold Palmer Invitational.