Familiar face subs in as Bryson DeChambeau’s caddie for LIV Golf U.K.

Bryson DeChambeau has a familiar face on the bag this week.

With his regular caddie, Greg Bodine, taking this week’s LIV Golf U.K. event off because of a personal matter, DeChambeau called former longtime looper Tim Tucker from the bullpen, according to Golf Digest’s Evin Priest.

Tim Tucker is on the bag for Bryson DeChambeau at LIV Golf UK. His caddie from early pro days to 2021 is just filling in for Greg Bodine, who is off this week for a personal matter. pic.twitter.com/BgSNahngIL — Evin Priest (@EvinPriest) July 23, 2025

Tucker caddied for DeChambeau from June 2016 to June 2021 with about a half-year split from late 2017 to early 2018. When they parted ways for good on the eve of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, DeChambeau’s agent, Brett Falkoff, called the decision “mutual.” Tucker would later admit, “I made a big mistake in my timing with it.”

At the time, Tucker stepped away from caddying to run his luxury shuttle service at Bandon Dunes. He’s since caddied for several players, including Kurt Kitayama for Kitayama’s win at the 2013 Arnold Palmer Invitational.